UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Today: Steps, Link to Check

UP NEET UG 2025 Second Round Allotment Result: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is set to publish on its official website upneet.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday September 24, 2025 UP NEET UG 2025 Allotment List of the Second Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS / BDS and other Medical Courses.
UP NEET UG 2025 Second Allotment result will be published today. But Allotment Letter in PDF can be downloaded from Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission website upneet.gov.in from September 25, 2025.
Candidates should also note that if they are allotted a seat they need to confirm admission before September 30, 2025.
Candidates who have registered for Uttar Pradesh MBBS/BDS Counselling for the year 2025-26 should note that the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has not specified any time to publish the MBBS / BDS Round 2 Allotment List. It will however release it by today evening.
Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG Second Merit List should note:
Online registration for UP NEET UG First Round of Counselling began from July 18, 2025. The last date of registration was July 28, 2025.
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had published on August 14, 2025 the result of NEET UG 2025 First Round Counselling. The Round 1 Seat Allotment however faced legal hurdles over Scheduled Caste (SC) students' quota.
For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2025 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs. 2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in). Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.
Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.
