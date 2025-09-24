UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Today: Steps, Link to Check

UP NEET UG 2025 Second Allotment result will be published today. But Allotment Letter in PDF can be downloaded from Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission website upneet.gov.in from September 25, 2025

Wednesday September 24, 2025 1:04 AM , ummid.com News Network

UP NEET UG 2025 Second Round Allotment Result: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is set to publish on its official website upneet.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday September 24, 2025 UP NEET UG 2025 Allotment List of the Second Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS / BDS and other Medical Courses.

Candidates should also note that if they are allotted a seat they need to confirm admission before September 30, 2025.

Direct Link to UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment

Go to official website: " upneet.gov.in ".

". Click on the link marked as 'Seat Info" on the Menu of the home page, and select "Allotted and Vacant Seat".

Click on NEET UG Counselling 2025 and then on "Institute-wise allotted candidates".

Select Institute and Click on submit to see the allotted college.

Candidates who have registered for Uttar Pradesh MBBS/BDS Counselling for the year 2025-26 should note that the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has not specified any time to publish the MBBS / BDS Round 2 Allotment List. It will however release it by today evening.

Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG Second Merit List should note:

Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is from September 25 to 27, 2025

Admission should be confirmed from September 29 to 30, 2025 and on October 03, 2025

UP NEET UG 2nd Round Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Round 2 Online Registration start date: September 10, 2025

Last date to apply: September 19, 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Merit List release date: September 19, 2025

Choice Filling/Locking: September 19 to 23, 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat allotment Result: September 24, 2025

UP NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Letter Download Date: September 25 to 29, 2025

Online registration for UP NEET UG First Round of Counselling began from July 18, 2025. The last date of registration was July 28, 2025.

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had published on August 14, 2025 the result of NEET UG 2025 First Round Counselling. The Round 1 Seat Allotment however faced legal hurdles over Scheduled Caste (SC) students' quota.

UP NEET Security Fees

For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2025 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs. 2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in). Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.

Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.

