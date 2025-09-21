Watch: Ronaldo's kids dance as CR7 hits 945th career goal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s children erupted in joy as the Portuguese Star Footballer and Al Nassr Captain hit his career’s 945th goal playing against Al Riyadh Saturday

Al-Nassr Saturday defeated Al Riyadh 5-1 in their Saudi Pro League (SPL) Group fixture held at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi Capital.

With the victory, Al Nassr further consolidated its first position in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League standings followed closely by Al Ittihad.

Al Nassr’s victory over Al Riyadh in Roshn Saudi League (RSL) was also Saudi Football Giants' third straight and consecutive victory this season.

The key highlight of the Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh match Saturday September 20, 2025, however, was the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo closing in on 1000 mark

Ronaldo or CR7, as his fans love to call him, did not hit in the nets playing against Al Kholood and was resting when Al Nassr took on Istiklol in AFC Champions League Two .

His comeback this Saturday was phenomenal when he sent the ball into the nets twice to help his team win over Al Riyadh 5-1.

With two more goals, Cristiano Ronaldo’s total goal tally went to a historic 945 – just 55 goals away from his dream 1000 goal target.

Highlights: Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh

The winning tone of the Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh fixture Saturday was set by Joao Felix, another member of Ronaldo’s Portugal national team.

The match was into its 6th minute, Flex with the help of Kingsley Coman’s left flank hit the ball into the net. And when the visitors tried to play out from the back, a wayward pass dropped straight into Coman’s path just past the centre circle. The Frenchman didn’t hesitate. He sprinted forward with devastating pace before slotting the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper. From a gift-wrapped error to a world-class finish, Coman made it 2-0, and the home crowd erupted.

By now, Al-Nassr smelled blood. Felix, buzzing with confidence, slid a delicious through ball that cut Al-Riyadh’s defence to ribbons. Waiting on the other end was Cristiano Ronaldo. One touch, one strike, and one inevitable roar: 3-0. With the half-time looming, Al-Riyadh already looked like a side praying for the whistle.

Within three minutes, Ronaldo turned provider with a delicate chipped pass over the top. Felix latched on to the ball, controlled, and dispatched with ruthless composure. It was his 2nd of the evening and Al-Nassr’s 4th. The Felix-Ronaldo double act was pulling Al-Riyadh apart.

Against the run of play, Al-Riyadh finally had something to cheer. Teddy Okou swung in a pinpoint cross from the right, and Mamadou Sylla rose above his marker to glance a header beyond the goalkeeper. It was 4-1, and for a brief moment the away side thought they had a way back. But the joy lasted barely a heartbeat, because the hosts weren’t finished.

The final nail was hammered in on the 76th minute. A drop-ball situation led to Felix launching a direct pass toward Coman, who cushioned it with elegance before squaring across goal. Ronaldo was waiting, unmarked and hungry, and smashed it home with trademark ruthlessness. That made it his 29th goal of the calendar year, a staggering tally for a man many thought was winding down.

Ronaldo’s Children Erupts in Joy

Watching Ronaldo's dream run, Cristiano Ronaldo’s kids were seen cheering, clapping and dancing in joy as their mother Georgina Rodríguez smiled and joined in. Seconds later, the proud father is seen waving to them.

With two more goals in his kitty, CR 7 is now just 5 goals away from the coveted 950 mark, and 55 goals away from the dream target of 1000 – a fete his fans are eagerly waiting for.

Look at Ronaldo's kids how excited they arepic.twitter.com/XOoEESbfab — fan (@NoodleHairCR7) September 20, 2025

The Portuguese footballer is in an extraordinary form this season and it was in full display when he played 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for Portugal against rivals.

He sent the ball past the goal-keeper multiple times, taking his score to 140 goals. Top goal scorer in international football already, Ronaldo now needs just one goal to become top scorer in the World Cup Qualifiers.

At 140 goals, Ronaldo is at par with Guatemalan former professional footballer Carlos Ruiz. Carlos Ruiz has already retired from international football.

All eyes will be on the unstoppable Ronaldo on October 12, 2025 when Portugal will play against Ireland in the 2026 World Cup Qualifier.

One more goal in the Portugal vs Ireland match will make the legendary Al Nassr Captain the all time top goal scorer in the FIFA WC Qualifiers. And, more close to 1000 goal target.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com. With inputs from Goal and agencies.]

