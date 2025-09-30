Netanyahu apologizes to Qatar over Doha airstrikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has apologized to Qatar for the airstrikes on Doha

Tuesday September 30, 2025 1:04 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Washington DC: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has apologized to Qatar for the airstrikes on Doha.

Netanyahu is in the United States where he met U.S. President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in White House Monday September 29, 2025.

According to reports, Netanyahu called Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and apologized for the Doha bombing.

Qatar has been mediating between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance Groups led by Hamas since October 2023.

The Israeli Occupation Forces bombed on the site in Doha where top Hamas leadership was in a meeting to discuss the Gaza ceasefire proposal forwarded to them by the U.S.

The mediation process was on a halt as Qatar said it will not involve in the peace talks until Netanyahu unconditionally apologized to the attack, which the oil-rich state said, was a target on its sovereignty.

Netanyahu made the phone call to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani right from the White House and apologized.

The call to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh al-Thani came as Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, news agency Reuters said.

Qatar confirms

Qatar has confirmed the phone call from Netanyahu.

"Israel apologizes for its attack on Qatar during a call between the US President, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Israeli Prime Minister", Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar said in a statement.

"President of the United States of America, Donald Trump held a phone call to Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and Prime Minister of Israel, as part of US efforts to address the repercussions of the Israeli aggression that targeted a residential neighborhood in Doha, which housed the headquarters of the Hamas negotiating delegation, and the resulting flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar", the Ministry said.

"... During the call, the Israeli Prime Minister apologized for the attack on Doha and on Qatar's soviergnty, which resulted in the martyrdom of Qatari citizen Badr Al-Dosari, pledging to not repeat any targeting of Qatari territory in the future", the Ministry said.

"Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's absolute and unequivocal rejection of any infringement on its sovereignty under any circumstances, emphasizing that protecting its citizens and residents is a top priority. He further expressed appreciation for the assurances conveyed to safeguard the State of Qatar from being a target, and for the commitments undertaken to ensure that such violations will not be repeated", the Ministry said.

"This underscores the State of Qatar's readiness to continue engaging in efforts to bring an end to the war in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of the U.S. President's initiative, which reflects the consistent approach of Qatar in addressing crises through diplomatic means, and in line with its role in promoting regional security and stability", the Ministry said.

Minutes later, Trump said Netanyahu has agreed to the 20-point Gaza Ceasfire proposal. While sharing his plan to end the war in Gaza, Trump also said if Hamas accepts the plan, the captives will be released and the war will come to an end.

“I’m hearing Hamas wants to get this done,” he said.



