Maharashtra Class 10 (SSC) 2026 Hall Ticket released

Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released today on its official website mahahsscboard.in the Hall Ticket (Admit Card) of the students who have registered for SSC (also known as Class X and Class 10th SSC) 2026 exams.

Maharashtra 10th students should however note that they are not required to download the Hall Ticket or Admit Card of Maharashtra board 2026 exams.

As per the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) directives, the respective schools will download the Hall Tickets and Admit Cards, and distribute them to the SSC or Matric students.

Steps: How To Download SSC Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website " mahahsscboard.in ".

". On the homepage, login with the required credentials.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

The Maharashtra State Board had earlier published on its official website the final time table according to which the SSC Class 10 or Class Xth 2026 exams will begin on February 20 and end on March 18, 2026.

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Exams 2025

The Class 10 exams in Maharashtra last year were held from February 21 to March 17, 2025. The Class 10th result 2025 was declared on May 13, 2025.

On the other hand, the Class 12 exams in Maharashtra last year started on February 11 and ended on March 11, 2025. The Class 12th result 2025 was declared on May 05, 2025.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations in the state are conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE) during the months of February and March through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is an autonomous body constituted under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The office of the board at present is in Pune.

