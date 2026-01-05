Al-Hilal Replaces Ronlado's Al-Nassr as No 1 in SPL 25/26 Standings

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr has been replaced by Al Hilal as No 1 in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 (SPL 25/26) latest standings released after the latter’s convincing victory against Damac Sunday January 04, 2026.

Al Nassr had started its campaign for the SPL 2025/26 season sponsored by Roshn Saudi League (RSL) with a winning streak. Ronaldo’s Big Yellow had defeated Al-Taawoun in its opening match of the ongoing SPL season kick-started on August 28, 2025.

Al Nassr later won all its 9 matches and created the history by becoming the only football club to win all its 10 opening matches in the SPL history when it defeated Al-Okhdood on December 28, 2025 .

But, everything started going against the team when the Big Yellow failed to win the Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq match two days later on December 30, 2025. The victory, against Al Ittifaq could have won Al Nassr three important points. But the match ended in a draw and Al Nassr had to settle with just one point.

As if it was not enough for the Ronaldo’s men to come out of celebrations mode and focus on the game, Al Hali defeated Al-Nassr on January 02, 2026, snatching the much needed 3 points to remain on top of the SPL Standings.

SPL Standings Today

As per the SPL Standing Chart released today, Al-Hilal is on the No 1 position with 32 points. The other hallmark of Al Hilal is its unbeaten record. Al-Hilal has now lost any match so far though it drew 2.

Al-Nassr is at No 2 position in SPL Standings with 31 points with 10 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw. Al-Taawoun at No 3 has 28 points.

Al Nassr will be playing against Al-Qadisiyah on January 08, 2025. Any upset in the match could push Al Nassr further down the SPL table. And, Ronaldo’s men will be under immense pressure when they meet Al Hilal on January 12, 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the chance

Al-Nassr skipper, besides giving the much needed 3 points to his team, had a chance to become the top goal scorer in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season. He, however, failed in converting a number of chances in goals Friday.

Ronaldo still shares the title of top goal scorer with his team mate Joao Felix with 13 goals. CR7 needed to score goals and register victories in the next two matches if he wants to remain the highest goal scorer in Saudi Pro League and see Al-Nassr on top of the SPL standings.

[Zohair M Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

