Hajj 2026 5th Waiting List of 747 Pilgrims, Payment Details Released

Hajj 2026: The Haj Committee of India has released the 5th waiting list for Hajj 2026, asking a total of 747 pilgrims to confirm their seats by depositing the payment before January 31, 2026.

“As on date, 747 Haj seats have become available due to cancellations of provisionally allotted seats.

“Accordingly, waitlisted applicants are required to deposit Rs. 2,77,300/- (First Instalment – Rs. 1,52,300/- + Second Instalment – Rs. 1,25,000/-) of the Advanced Haj Amount latest by January 31, 2026”, the Haj Committee of India said in its latest notification released today.

As per the Haj Committee of India notification dated January 27, 2026, in the state wise Hajj 2026 fifth waiting list pilgrims from:

1,535 to 1,577 in Delhi NCT, 3,721 to 3,778 in Gujarat, 5,785 to 5,931 in Karnataka, 5,252 to 5,306 in Kerala, 2,968 to 3,008 in Madhya Pradesh, 9,698 to 9,938 in Maharashtra, 2,834 to 2,892 in Tamil Nadu, and 3,995 to 4,096 in Telangana.

... have been asked to deposit the Haj Amount of Rs. 2,77,300/- by January 31, 2026 to confirm their pilgrimage to Makkah.

How to check Haj 2026 Waiting List

Go to Haj Committee of India website by clicking here: " hajcommittee.gov.in ".

". Click on "Haj 2026" Menu

Under New Downloads, Click on "Waiting List"

Click on the name of your state

Download the PDF file and check your name

How to make payment?

If your name mentioned in the Haj waiting list is as per the serial numbers starting with "WL" mentiond above it means you are one of the 747 pilgrims provisionally selected from the wait list.

Please note your selection from the Haj waiting list will be provisional unless you pay the the Haj Amount of Rs 2,77,300/- by the due date.

Haj Advanced amount payment can be made through E-Payment facility available on the Haj Committee of India website, or Haj Suvidha App using Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking / UPI or through bank transfer in SBI or Union Bank of India in the Haj Committee of India account.

After depositing the payment, the pilgrims must upload signed copy of Hajj Application Form (HAF), copy of pay-in-slip, and medical and fitness certificate to the Haj Committee of India on February 02, 2026.

Hajj 2026 Waiting List

Pilgrims wishing to perform Hajj latest season should note that the Haj Committee of India had conducted the Qurrah or draw of lots on August 13, 2025.

After the Hajj 2026 qurrah conducted through Random Digital Selection process, a total of 95,336 pilgrims were put in the waiting list. From the Haj 2026 waiting list of 95,336 pilgrims, a total of 22,530 pilgrims were selected in the first Hajj waiting list and were asked to confirm seats by Oct 11, 2025.

Following the deadline for 1st Hajj waiting list ended, the Haj Committee released the Second Waiting List of 7,636 pilgrims on October 13, 2025, the Third Waiting List of 4,375 pilgrims on December 06, 2025, and the Fourth Waiting List of 1,259 pilgrims on January 08, 2026.

The Haj Committee in its latest notification said the pilgrims selected in the 5th waiting list can now make the payment till January 31, 2026 and confirm their seats.

Other pilgrims whose names are down in the list of the waiting list should note that they will get a chance if seats remain vacant in case the pilgrims in the 4th Haj Waiting Lists fail to make the payment before the due date.

The Hajj 2026 6th waiting list will be released any time after January 31, 2026 which is the last date of payment for the waitlist pilgrims in the fourth waiting list Hajj 2026.

The likely date of Hajj 2026 is May 24 to 29, 2026. The final date of Haj 2026 (1447), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH moon sighting.

