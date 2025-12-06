Hajj 2026 3rd Waiting List of 4,375 Pilgrims, Payment Details Released

The Haj Committee of India has released the third waiting list for Hajj 2026, asking 4,375 pilgrims to confirm their seats by depositing the payment before December 15, 2025

“As on date, 4,375 Haj seats have become available due to cancellations of provisionally allotted seats.

“Accordingly, waitlisted applicants are required to deposit Rs. 2,77,300/- (First Instalment – Rs. 1,52,300/- + Second Instalment – Rs. 1,25,000/-) of the Advanced Haj Amount latest by December 15, 2025”, the Haj Committee of India said in its latest notification released today.

As per the Haj Committee of India notification dated Dec 04, 2025, in the state wise Hajj 2026 third waiting list pilgrims from:

1,288 to 1,475 in Delhi NCT, 3,286 to 3,634 in Gujarat, 4,679 to 5,562 in Karnataka, 4,783 to 5,173 in Kerala, 2,634 to 2,896 in Madhya Pradesh, 7,844 to 9,285 in Maharashtra, 2,433 to 2,761 in Tamil Nadu, and 2,849 to 3,733 in Telangana.

... have been asked to deposit the Haj Amount of Rs. 2,77,300/- by December 15, 2025 to confirm their pilgrimage to Makkah.

How to check Haj 2026 Waiting List

Go to Haj Committee of India website by clicking here: " hajcommittee.gov.in ".

". Click on "Haj 2026" Menu

Under New Downloads, Click on "Waiting List"

Click on the name of your state

Download the PDF file and check your name

How to make payment?

If your name mentioned in the Haj waiting list is as per the serial numbers starting with "WL" mentiond above it means you are one of the 7,636 pilgrims provisionally selected from the wait list.

Please note your selection from the Haj waiting list will be provisional unless you pay the the Haj Amount of Rs 2,77,300/- before the due date.

Haj Advanced amount payment can be made through E-Payment facility available on the Haj Committee of India website, or Haj Suvidha App using Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking / UPI or through bank transfer in SBI or Union Bank of India in the Haj Committee of India account.

After depositing the payment, the pilgrims must upload signed copy of Hajj Application Form (HAF), copy of pay-in-slip, and medical and fitness certificate to the Haj Committee of India on December 20, 2025.

Hajj 2026 Waiting List

Pilgrims wishing to perform Hajj latest season should note that the Haj Committee of India had conducted the Qurrah or draw of lots on August 13, 2025.

After the Hajj 2026 qurrah conducted through Random Digital Selection process, a total of 95,336 pilgrims were put in the waiting list. From the Haj 2026 waiting list of 95,336 pilgrims, a total of 22,530 pilgrims were selected in the first Hajj waiting list and were asked to confirm seats by Oct 11, 2025.

Following the deadline for 1st Hajj waiting list ended, the Haj Committee released the Second Waiting List of 7,636 pilgrims on October 13, 2025.

The Haj Committee in its latest notification said the pilgrims selected in the third waiting list can now make the payment till December 15, 2025 and confirm their seats.

Other pilgrims whose names are down in the list of the waiting list should note that they will get a chance if seats remain vacant in case the pilgrims in the third Haj Waiting Lists fail to make the payment before the due date.

The Hajj 2026 4th waiting list will be released any time after December 15, 2025 which is the last date of payment for the waitlist pilgrims in the 3rd waiting list Hajj 2026.

Mehram Quota List for Hajj 2026

The Haj Committee of India today also released the list of 500 Pilgrims who had applied under Haj Mehram Quota for the Hajj 2026.

The Haj Committee said a total of 957 female pilgrims had applied under the Mehram quota. Out of them 500 applicants have been selected through randomized selection procedure. The remaining 457 pilgrims have been placed in waiting list.

The Haj Committee has asked the female pilgrims selected under the Mehram quota to deposit Rs. 2,77,300/- (First Instalment – Rs. 1,52,300/- + Second Instalment – Rs. 1,25,000/-) of the Advanced Haj Amount latest by December 15, 2025.

The pilgrims in the waiting list will be given chance if the pilgrims in the selected list fail to deposit the said amount by the due date.

The likely date of Hajj 2026 is May 24 to 29, 2026. The final date of Haj 2026 (1447), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH moon sighting.

