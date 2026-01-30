RRB CEN 06/2024: Typing Skill Test [CBTST 2026] Date Announced

RRB CEN 06/2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has confirmed the Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) to be conducted for the candidates who have qualified the CBT 2 exam conducted for recruitment as notified under NTPC CEN 06/2024.

The RRB CEN 06/2024 Second Stage Computer Based Test (CBT II) was conducted on December 20, 2025. The result was declared on January 23, 2026.

The candidates who have cleared the CBT 2 conduced for the recruitment of the vacancies detailed in the CEN 06/2024 notification will be required to appear for the Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST).

As per the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) notification released today, the Computer Based Typing Skill Test will be held on February 13, 2026.

The shortlisted candidates will be required to type either in English or Hindi based on the option exercised through the RRB official website. Accordingly, candidates are advised to select the language option given on the RRB website.

Steps for Language Selection

Go to the official website: "digialm.com"

Log in using user ID and Password

Click on the “Language for CBTST” tab

Click on the (+) icon to expand the options

Select the language preference (English or Hindi) for the typing test

Click on the Submit button to confirm your language preference

The last date to select language is Feb 03, the candidates should note.

“The option for selection of typing language is valid up to 07:00 PM on February 03, 2026”, the RRB said.

RRB CBTST E Admit Card

The Railway Board said the e-admit card for the typing skill will be released four days before the exam.

"Downloading of E Call Letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date Intimation link", the board said.

The Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC Under-Graduate) CEN 06/2024 to fill a total of 3,445 vacant posts, as per the notification.

Earlier, The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) had conducted the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of NTPC against CEN No. 06/2024 for which around 63,26,818 candidates from different parts of India had appeared. Of them, 51,979 candidates had qualified for the Second Stage Computer Based Test (CBT 2) held on December 02, 2025.

