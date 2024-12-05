Devendra Fadnavis takes oath at Maharashtra Chief Minister

BJP leader and MLA from Nagpur South West Assembly Constituency took oath as the new Maharashtra Chief Minister at a ceremony held at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan

Thursday December 5, 2024 10:54 PM , Zohair M Safwan, ummid.com

Mumbai: BJP leader and MLA from Nagpur South West Assembly Constituency took oath as the new Maharashtra Chief Minister at a ceremony held at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan.

Devendra Fadnavis became Chief Minister of Maharashtra for third time. He earlier served as the Chief Minister for a full term from 2014 to 2019.

He again took charge as Chief Minister in 2019, but his term lasted only for six days in 2019.

He however became Deputy Chief Minister in June 2022 when Ekntah Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray and became Chief Minister.

Shinde, Pawar take oath as Deputy CM

Eknath Shinde on Thursday took charge as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with Ajit Pawar – the nephew of Maratha stalwart Sharad Pawar.

Interestingly, like Shinde who split Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar too rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar and spilt the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The BJP contested the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections in alliance with Eknath SHinde faction of Shiv Sena and NCP Ajit Pawar group. Together, the alliance 235 of the 288 seats in the state assembly.

This included 132 seats won by the BJP, 57 seats won by Sena (Shinde) and 41 won by NCP (Ajit Pawar).

On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thckeray) was reduced to 49 seats. This included 16 seats won by Congress, 20 won by Shiv Sena (UBT) and 10 bagged by NCP (Sharad Pawar).

More About Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis took charge as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 2014 as the second youngest person after Sharad Pawar.

Born in 1970, Fadnavis became CM in 2014 at the age of 44. Sharad Pawar had become CM at the age of 38.

A member of RSS, Fadnavis is only the 3rd from Nagpur where headquarters of the right wing Hindu organisation is located.

Fadnavis' father Gangadhar Fadnavis was also MLA representing Nagpur in Maharashtra Assembly.

The Chief Minister is likely to announce the full team of his cabinet Friday December 06, 2024.

