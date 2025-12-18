Nobel Foundation sued over Peace Prize to Venezuela’s Opposition Leader

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange has filed a criminal complaint against the Nobel Foundation for awarding the 2025 Peace Prize to Venezuela’s Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado

Assange submitted the complaint at Sweden’s Economic Crime Authority and War Crimes Unit in Stockholm, where the Nobel Foundation is based.

In his complaint, Assange argued that Alfred Nobel’s will legally restricts Peace Prize funds to purposes that promote peace and bars their use to advance war or foreign military intervention.

“Alfred Nobel’s endowment for peace cannot be spent on the promotion of war. Nor can it be used as a tool in foreign military intervention. Venezuela, whatever the status of its political system, is no exception”, Julian Assange said in the complaint.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee had awarded Maria Corina Machado hailing her as "leader of the democracy movement in Venezuela" and "one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in Latin America in recent times".

While announcing the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize on October 10, the committee also said that Maria Corina met all three criteria stated in Alfred Nobel’s will for the selection of a Peace Prize laureate. The decision however had sparked outrage the day the announcement was made.

Assange however said the Nobel Foundation's decision to award Machado the Nobel Peace Prize was against Alfred Nobel's will.

