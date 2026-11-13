No, Cristiano Ronaldo is not ditching Al-Nassr for Turkish league

Portuguese legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently leading Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Pro League (SPL), is no stranger to rumors, and the latest is about his switching to Turkish league Super Lig.

Portuguese legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently leading Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Pro League (SPL), is no stranger to rumors, and the latest is about his switching to Turkish league Super Lig.

This all started when Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, talking with the "KAFA Sports" YouTube Channel, claimed that an intermediary agent had canvassed Turkish league clubs about signing Ronaldo in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The claim soon went viral allover and buzz started taking rounds that Ronaldo is signing off with Al-Nassr and is shifting to Turkiye from Saudi Arabia. Claiming it to be a "massive move for the Turkish league", some local social media users went on to write that "final detail were being discussed for a one or two year deal, concrete possibility to make it happen until June 2028 if Cristiano wants".

“Ronaldo to remain with Al-Nassr till the end”

Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Muraisel, however, refuted the viral claim. Taking to social media platform X, Al-Muraisel wrote that the Portuguese footballer will remain with Al Nassr FC till the last game of his career.

"Cristiano Ronaldo does not wish to end his sporting journey anywhere but in the Saudi league with Al-Nassr”, Al-Muraisel wrote in a post written in Arabic.

Cristiano Ronaldo had joined the Al Nassr Football Club of Saudi Arabia in a surprise deal signed in December 2022 soon after the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted by Qatar. He later renewed the contract with the Saudi Pro League Champions till June 2027. This gives Ronaldo the right to sign for any club during the winter window and move on a free transfer the following summer.

But, Ronaldo is not going anywhere, Al-Muraisel said.

Ronaldo’s Retirement Plan

Ronaldo has two weeks ago announced his retirement from International Football. Ronaldo ended his international journey with 234 caps and 146 goals. He won three titles with Portugal, most notably the European Championship "Euro 2016", along with two UEFA Nations League crowns in 2019 and 2025. He, however, continues to play club football and lead Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League, AFC Champions League Elite and the King’s Cup, and there is no plan yet of calling off his career.

And there are reasons for him to continue playing as he is only 15 goals away from his dream target of 1,000 goals . The legendary footballer, who has a huge fan following in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, had led the Al-Nassr to a title victory in the Saudi Pro League 25/26 . In the ongoing season too, Al-Nassr is at third place in the SPL 26/27 Standing Table and looks certain to retain the title.

"Cristiano has not yet decided whether this season is his last or not, but in any case Cristiano will retire from football at Al-Nassr", Al-Muraisel said

"With my utmost respect to all the world's sources, Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for any club in the world…. Either he (Ronaldo) renews his contract with Al-Nassr after it ends this season, or he brings his sporting journey to a close and retires", the Saudi Journalist said.

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