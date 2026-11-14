Rajasthan 10th, 12th Board Exams 2027 Postponed

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has deferred the class 10th and 12th board examinations 2027 originally scheduled to be held in February 2027

Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Exam 2027: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has deferred the class 10th and 12th board examinations 2027 originally scheduled to be held in February 2027.

As per the earlier notification, the Rajasthan board had announced the 2027 board exams will start on February 16, 2027. The exams however have been postponed.

Taking to social media platform X, the Rajasthan board informed the students that the 2027 class 10th and 12th board exams will not be held place in February 2027 as announced earlier.

Why RBSE 2027 Board Exams Postponed?

The board cited the Census work as the reason behind its decision to postpone the RBSE 2027 board exams.

"Rajasthan Board: Class 10 and 12 exams will not be held in February, Exam schedule changed due to Census 2027", the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education wrote in a post on its official X account.

The board has not yet confirmed the new date and time table of the 10th and 12th board exams.

Earlier, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education also sought permission from the state government to postpone the 2027 board exams citing Census work.

RBSE 2026 Board Exams

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) had conducted the RBSE 12th board exams 2026 from February 12 to March 11, 2026. The result of the 12th board exams 2026 was declared on March 31, 2026 with the state registering a pass percentage of 97.52% in Science stream, 93.64% in Commerce stream, and 97.54% in Arts stream.

On the other hand, the RBSE Class 10 board exam in 2026 was conducted from February 12 to 28, 2026. The result was announced on March 24, 2026 when the state recorded a pass percentage of 94.23%.

Meanwhile, the students preparing for the 2027 classes 10th and 12th board exams can explore the model papers (sample papers) released on the official website to understand the board exam pattern.

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