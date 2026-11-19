GTA developer's 'The Last Pillar: Hajj' to have Makkah Haram niche

A former GTA developer, who has worked on major titles such as Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, is creating ‘The Last Pillar: Hajj’ with a Makkah Grand Mosque niche set to give a new dimension to video game theme ideas

[Screenshot from "The Last Pillar: Hajj" trailer available on YouTube.]

A former GTA developer, who has worked on major titles such as Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, is creating ‘The Last Pillar: Hajj’ with a Makkah Grand Mosque niche set to give a new dimension to video game theme ideas.

Talking to UK based IlmFeed, the GTA developer, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the idea of creating a video game around Hajj – the Pilgrimage to Makkah and one of the five pillars of Islam, was in his mind since he was in his teens.

“But I buried the idea for years, never thinking anything of it”, the former GTA developer, who is the founder of Crescent Dial Games, told IlmFeed.

When NY, LA and Miami, Why not Makkah and Madinah?

Years later, when the GTA developer went to Makkah and performed Hajj, the idea of making a video game with the theme cropped up in his mind once again.

“A few years later, I got to experience Hajj myself. The scale, the places, seeing the Clock Tower towering over the City of Makkah… And that moment when you see the Holy Kaaba for the first time… That feeling never goes away”, he said.

“And when I came back, I knew that the technology that we use to create games were the perfect tool to communicate that experience”, one of the developers at Rockstar Games said.

“I spent my career building virtual cities of New York, Los Angeles, and Miami for games like Grand Theft Auto. Why can't you have, if you can have, virtual places and virtual versions of those cities that we revere, that we admire?” he asked.

“Places like Makkah and the places that our families, our parents want to explore. And why can't we build that to the same quality bar as those, how would you almost say, sort of commercially successful things”, he said justifying the idea of developing “The Last Pillar: Hajj”.

[A video grab taken from "The Last Pillar: Hajj" demo now live on Steam store.]

The Last Pillar: Hajj Theme

Sharing the theme of his upcoming game, the GTA developer said he decided not to make a game in which players perform Tawaf, Sa’i or other religious obligations as challenges.

“Those actions of Hajj are sacred. And it just didn't feel right gamifying them”, he said.

He however said that during the game mission, a player will be able to visit and explore the Holy sites such as Arafat, Muzdalifah, Mina and others.

Hence, The Last Pillar: Hajj takes an unusual approach to its subject. Rather than turning the sacred rituals of Haj into game play challenges, it places players in the role of a member of the Haram’s cleaning and maintenance staff, allowing them to explore and help maintain the holy sites.

Players will take on everyday maintenance duties, including sweeping and brushing marble walkways, power washing public spaces, collecting misplaced belongings and refilling Zamzam water stations. They will also need to manage their character’s rest, hydration and exposure to heat, the GTA developer said.

“Games are usually built around doing something… In most games, you drive, you shoot or you ride a horse. But in The Last Pillar: Hajj, the player is actually a cleaner of the Haram, not a Hajji, or a pilgrim”, he said.

“For anyone who has been on Haj knows that the cleaning and maintenance crew are like the invisible backbone that make it all run. So there was something quite beautiful about creating a game which is not about action but about cleaning sacred spaces, exploring these places and discovering everything there is to know about Hajj”, he said.

The developer hopes that The Last Pillar: Hajj will be super popular like other cleaning type similar games, games which are not about action but are more about winding down, about therapy, and about slowing down.

The Last Pillar: Hajj free demo is already live on Steam. Game lovers can play the demo and submit their feedback. The full game is likely to be release around the 4th quarter of 2027.

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