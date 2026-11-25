My Take: Why Sonia Gandhi chose ‘Belonging’ as titile of her autobiography

Regarding the title of Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography, Belonging, all kinds of debates, both for and against, have started in the media. Here is my take.

Our truth-seeker friend from Delhi, Sunil Sardar, sent me a message around 11 at night about booking Mrs. Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography, titled Belonging, on Amazon. I have just received the book.

Earlier, Dr. Ram Puniyani had also shared the digital copy by email. However, I cannot read more than a page or two of digital material. Therefore, I will certainly write about the book in my own way, but only after reading the hard copy.

Why Was the Title “Belonging” Chosen?

Regarding the title of Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography, Belonging, all kinds of debates, both for and against, have started in the media. Looking at this, the first thought that came to my mind was: why not share my own assessment of why Sonia Gandhi might have chosen this title? That is what feels more important to me right now. As for the entire book, I certainly intend to write about it after reading it in full.

There is only a seven-year difference between Soniaji’s age and mine. She was born on 9 December 1946, and I was born on 25 December 1953. But the beginning of my public life and the time when she came to the Indian soil as a daughter-in-law were almost the same. She came to India after marrying Rajiv Gandhi on 25 February 1968. I was also fifteen years old in 1968. At that time, as the branch leader (Shakha Nayak) of Rashtra Seva Dal in Shindkheda, in Dhule district, I had also begun observing and understanding the conditions of the country and the world around me.

4 April 1968 – The Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King

During the time, I was Shakha Nayak of Rashtra Seva Dal, the leader of America’s Black people, Dr. Martin Luther King, who was 39 years old, had gone to Memphis, Tennessee, to support the sanitation workers’ strike. On 4 April 1968, around 6 in the evening, a man named James Earl Ray shot him from the balcony on the second floor of the Lorraine Motel. He was admitted to hospital in a critically injured condition about an hour later, but by then he had already died.

The reason this event remains in my memory is that Rashtra Seva Dal had printed that year’s calendar with his photograph and information about the struggle against racial discrimination in America under his leadership, which continued even into the 1970s of the twentieth century. The ideal of the leader of that struggle, Dr. Martin Luther King, was Mahatma Gandhi.

All this was printed on that calendar, and we went from house to house in Shindkheda trying to sell the one-rupee calendar. Perhaps we achieved record-breaking sales. That is why the year 1968, the same year Soniaji came to India, is also memorable for me.

What Does “Belonging” Mean?

Before coming to Shindkheda for my high-school studies, I received my primary education at the Jeevan Shikshan Shala in my birth village, Malpur-Kasare. English was introduced there for the first time, probably in the fifth standard. Our English teacher, Rajaram Borse, gave a discourse based on this single word, “Belonging”.

Seeing the title of Sonia Gandhi’s book, that discourse has come back to me exactly as I remember it, even after sixty years.

It means a sense of belonging, attachment, relationship, or the feeling of being part of a group or place. It also means feeling connected to and accepted by a group, family or place – the sense of being a part of it.

He further explained that just as we feel attached to our home and family, we should feel the same attachment towards our village, our state and our country. This is what is called “Belonging” in English.

We should have this kind of feeling towards anything – that it is our own and, therefore, we have to take care of it. He went on to say that only then do we behave towards it with a sense of equal responsibility. This is what is called Belonging.

This meaning settled so firmly in my mind that, even at that young age, I developed a tremendous involvement with Rashtra Seva Dal. This was my world. Therefore, in my studies, I only needed marks sufficient to pass. Keeping that in view, I continued studying until the end. My 11th standard (matric) marksheet and final college marksheet are proof of that. I needed time to study other books and serious journals and magazines.

All my classmates used to say: “You speak and write so well. If you study your syllabus with equal intensity, you can pass with merit.” But my sense of belonging was stronger towards Rashtra Seva Dal.

Soniaji’s purpose in giving her autobiography the title “Belonging” must also be the same.

On 21 May 1991, her husband, Rajiv Gandhi, was killed in a suicide bomb attack at Sriperumbudur. At that time, Chandra Shekhar was the acting Prime Minister of the country, and mid-term election campaigning was underway. Rajiv Gandhi and several others were killed in the suicide bomb blast at an election meeting.

In the subsequent election campaign, because of the sympathy generated by Rajiv Gandhi’s death, the Congress obtained 232 seats. Adding the 12 Lok Sabha seats from Punjab, the Congress became the largest party with 244 seats, and Shri P. V. Narasimha Rao became Prime Minister, serving from 1991 to 1996.

(From the 1984 elections until 2014, for thirty years in India’s parliamentary arena, no single political party obtained an absolute majority on its own in the Lok Sabha. That is why India had an era of coalition governments for thirty years.)

Beginning of Sonia Gandhi’s Active Politics

Sonia Gandhi herself stayed away from politics for about seven years because of the concerns about the security of her two children. But Congress leaders and workers continuously demanded that Sonia Gandhi should lead the Congress.

Therefore, in 1997, after taking primary membership of the party for the first time at the Kolkata Congress session, she entered active politics. After becoming the national president of the Congress Party on 14 March 1998, she contested the Lok Sabha elections and defeated the BJP’s national-level leader Sushma Swaraj from Karnataka’s Bellary constituency.

After winning both the Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh and the Bellary seat in Karnataka, she retained the Amethi Lok Sabha seat and resigned from Bellary.

Controversy Over Sonia Gandhi’s Foreign Origin and the Birth of the Nationalist Congress Party

After Sonia Gandhi entered active politics and became Congress president in 1998, in May 1999, three senior Congress leaders – Sharad Pawar, P. A. Sangma and Tariq Anwar – wrote a joint letter clearly stating that the three highest constitutional posts in the country – President, Vice-President and Prime Minister – should be reserved only for citizens of Indian origin (citizens born in India).

This issue created a major upheaval within the Congress Working Committee (CWC), and these three leaders were suspended from the party for six years. After that, they formed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on 10 June 1999.

Seven years after Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, when Sonia Gandhi took charge of the Indian National Congress in March 1998, opposition parties, especially the BJP, began turning her Italian birth into a major political issue and creating an uproar. BJP leaders found a major issue in it.

Looking at the most vocal among them – Subramanian Swamy, Sushma Swaraj, Uma Bharti, George Fernandes and other opposition leaders – Sharad Pawar and the two leaders with him saw the possibility that the Congress might lose the coming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections because of the issue of Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origin. They therefore raised their voices on this issue.

Winning Elections is the Biggest Yardstick in Sharad Pawar’s Life

In his sixty-year political journey, Sharad Pawar has always given importance to winning elections.

For example, in the 1990 Maharashtra Assembly elections, two controversial candidates – Hitendra Thakur and Pappu Kalani – were being considered for party tickets. The then Chief Minister, Shankarrao Chavan, opposed giving them tickets at the Congress Parliamentary Board meeting after examining their criminal records.

Sharad Pawar alone argued that even if both were mafia, considering their ability to win elections, the party should give them tickets if it wanted a majority in the Assembly. He insisted that their electoral prospects should be kept in view. And the tickets were indeed given.

Both of them, while remaining in jail during the 1990 Assembly election campaign, won their elections and entered the Assembly.

This has been the tradition of Sharad Pawar’s sixty-year political career. Therefore, he has always compromised on matters of morality.

That is why, under his leadership, P. A. Sangma and Tariq Anwar also saw that the BJP was campaigning on the issue of Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origin and that this could lead to the defeat of the Congress. Because of this kind of political thinking, they wrote the letter and also raised the issue at the Congress Working Committee meeting. As a result, he and the two leaders with him were suspended from the Congress Party.

More than twenty-five years have passed since these events. But when Sonia Gandhi has written her autobiography, what effect must the accusations and counter-accusations made against her, both within the Congress Party and by opposition parties, regarding her foreign origin have had on her mind?

It is not difficult for any sensitive reader to understand this. Therefore, I believe that no title better than “Belonging” could have been given to Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography.

Therefore, while wholeheartedly welcoming her choice of this title, I am now beginning to read the book. After that, I will certainly try to write my comments as well.

Sonia Gandhi Declined the Post of Prime Minister

In the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and its UPA alliance secured a majority, leading to intense discussions about making Sonia Gandhi the Prime Minister of India.

Even though opposition women politicians like Sushma Swaraj and Uma Bharti had announced that they would shave their heads, and their mentor George Fernandes was also making quite vocal statements on the issue of Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origin, Sonia Gandhi herself had already decided not to become Prime Minister.

Having witnessed the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, she was concerned about the security of her two children, Rahul and Priyanka. She therefore decided that Manmohan Singh should become Prime Minister.

This is also written in the book, and the world already knew it earlier.

Belonging – Record Breaking Ccirculation

Without even reading the 525-page book , some people have been tearing its pages and making comments and criticisms. This has been going on for the last few days as part of the campaign by the saffron digital army.

Looking at this, it seems to me that Sonia Gandhi now has no need to advertise the book at all. The foolish trolling by these RSS blind devotees has generated tremendous curiosity, and even before the official publication of the book, sales of hundreds of thousands of copies have already broken records.

Because of this, I myself received the book only just now, after a delay.

Looking at all this uproar, it seems to me that by the end of 2027, more than one crore copies are likely to be sold. Soniaji will not need to do anything else for her livelihood; she can meet the expenses of the rest of her life just from the royalties earned from this book.

If agencies like the ED, CBI, IB and RAW start investigating, it may only help increase sales further.

Looking at this book, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its political unit, the BJP, are also sitting stunned.

[The writer, Dr. Suresh Khairnar, is Ex-President of Rashtra Seva Dal.]

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