UGC NET City Intimation Slip December 2026 Out, Steps to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance City Intimation Slip of the UGC NET December 2026 on its official website "ugcnet.nta.nic.in".

UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance City Intimation Slip of the UGC NET December 2026 on its official website "ugcnet.nta.nic.in".

The UGC NET Advance City Intimation Slip which gives the exam centre city location is now available on the official website. The registered candidates can download the UGC NET exam centre intimation slip so that they are ready for the important exam before hand.

The NTA had started the online registration process of the UGC NET December 2026 from October 08, 2026. The last date of application was originally fixed as October 28, 2026. It was however extended till October 31, 2026.

While releasing the UGC NET December 2026 notification, the NTA had said the entrance exam will be held for 85 subjects from December 14 to 18, 2026, and on December 21, 2026 in online mode (Computer Based Test). The UGC NET subject-wise exam schedule was published on Nov 19, 2026.

As per the NTA, a total of 9,76,008 candidates have registered for the UGC NET December 2026 exam.

Steps to download UGC NET December 2026 Advance City Intimation Slip

Go to the official website: " ugcnet.nta.nic.in "

" Log in using ID and password

Click on the link given to download UGC NET December 2026 Advance City Intimation Slip

Take a printout

UGC NET December 2026 Admit Card Download

The candidates should note that Exam City Intimation Slip is not same as UGC NET Admit Card. The UGC NET Admit Card for December 2026 will be released separately.

All registered candidates will now be issued the admit card or hall ticket which is the compulsory document to appear in the UGC NET exam.

As per the exam schedule released by the NTA, the UGC NET December 2026 Admit Card will be published a week before the exam. Before releasing the admit card, the NTA published UGC NET December 2026 Intimation of Cities of exam centres so that candidates can prepare them accordingly.

Candidates should note that the Intimation of Cities of exam centres and admit cards are two different documents. A candidate must show the admit card at the exam centre.

About UGC NET 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC NET to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for:

Award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor

Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.

Admission to Ph.D. only' in Indian universities and colleges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) in its notification further said that it will conduct UGC NET December 2026 for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam was earlier conducted in pen and paper mode.

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