JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key Link, Steps to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release on the JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the JEE Main Session 1 January 2026 Answer Key along with the Question Paper and Response Sheet (OMR Sheet) of the students who appeared in the engineering entrance exam

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release on the JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the JEE Main Session 1 January 2026 Answer Key along with the Question Paper and Response Sheet (OMR Sheet) of the students who appeared in the engineering entrance exam.

The National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2026 in Computer Based Test (CBT Mode) in two sessions.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 was conducted from January 21 to 29, 2026. The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will be held in April 2026. A student can appear in either of the two or both the sessions of the Joint Entrance Exam.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key

The NTA has said the OMR sheet of the candidates along with Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key of the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 conducted from January 21 to 29, 2026 will be released on February 04, 2026.

Following the release of the JEE Main Provisional Answer Keys, candidates will be given a chance to raise objectios, if any, before the given deadline.

Candidates should note that they will be required to pay the prescribed fee to raise objections. The NTA will then analyse the objections raised by the candidates, and publish the Final Answer Key. The JEE Main result will be based on the final answer key.

Direct Link to Check 2026 JEE Main Answer Key

Go to the official website: " jeemain.nta.ac.in" .

. Click on download JEE Main 2026 Answer Key and Candidates Response Sheet on the bottom of the home page.

Log in using Application ID and password.

Click on the appropriate link to download in PDF the Answer Key, Question Paper and OMR Sheet.

Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer for reference.

Candidates should note that the NTA will declare the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result, possibly by February 12. The rank and list of toppers will be published along with the JEE Main Session 2 result.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration

Meanwhile, the NTA has started registration and online application process of JEE Main 2026 Session 2 from today. The last date of application is February 25, 2026.

Candidates, who had not appeared in the JEE Main Session 1, will be required to register them using the registration link given on the official website.

Candidates, who had appeared in the JEE Main Session 1, will not be required to apply again. They can log-in using the ID and password created earlier, chose medium of paper, state code, exam city preference and pay the fees to appear in the Session 2.

The NTA in its notification further said that the Engineering Entrance JEE Main Session 2 for the year 2026 will be held from April 02 to 09, 2026.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic