JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026: How and Where to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is releasing on the official website 'jeemain.nta.nic.in' the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result today i.e. Monday February 16, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is releasing on the official website 'jeemain.nta.nic.in' the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result today i.e. Monday February 16, 2026.

Candidates, who have appeared in the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 entrance exam, should note that the NTA had earlier confirmed that the result will be published on Feb 16, 2026.

JEE Main Session 1 examinations were held from January 21 to January 29, 2026 in 10 shifts. The multi-day schedule ensured smooth conduct for over 13 lakh candidates from India and abroad. Percentile normalisation will balance differences in question difficulty across these shifts.

JEE Main Answer Key

Candidates should also note that the JEE Main result released today will be based on final answer key.

Accordingly, the NTA has already published the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Final Answer Key on its official website. The JEE Main Final Answer Keys have been released after analysing the objections raised by the candidates after the release of the Provisional Answer Keys.

Candidates should note that the NTA has just confirmed it will release the JEE Main result today. It has not confirmed the time. But, the result should be published any time by today evening.

Hence, by the time the NTA declares the JEE Main result, candidates can check the Final Answer Key available in PDF on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps to Check JEE Main 2026 Result

Go to the official website: " jeemain.nta.nic.in"

Click on the link marked as "JEE Main January 2026 Result"

Enter user ID and Password

Click on the given link to download your JEE Main score and marks

Candidates should note that the NTA will declare the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result today. But, the rank (All India Rank or AIR) and list of JEE Main toppers will be published along with the JEE Main Session 2 result.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration

Meanwhile, the NTA has started registration and online application process of JEE Main 2026 Session 2 from today. The last date of application is February 25, 2026. A candidate who appeared in the Session 1 of JEE Main can appear in the Session 2 of the engineering entrance exam.

Candidates, who had not appeared in the JEE Main Session 1, will be required to register them using the registration link given on the official website.

Candidates, who had appeared in the JEE Main Session 1, will not be required to apply again. They can log-in using the ID and password created earlier, chose medium of paper, state code, exam city preference and pay the fees to appear in the Session 2.

The NTA in its notification further said that the Engineering Entrance JEE Main Session 2 for the year 2026 will be held from April 02 to 09, 2026.

