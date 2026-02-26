Defeating Al-Najma, Al-Nassr registers 9th consecutive win since Jan 17

Defeating Al-Najma on its home ground, Cristiano Ronaldo led-Al-Nassr FC Wednesday Feb 25, 2026 registered its 9th consecutive victory in the Saudi Pro League 2025/26 season

Unaizah: Defeating Al-Najma on its home ground, Cristiano Ronaldo led-Al-Nassr FC Wednesday Feb 25, 2026 registered its 9th consecutive victory in the Saudi Pro League 2025/26 season.

Playing the 23rd match of the ongoing Saudi Pro League season at Al-Najma Club Stadium in Saudi City of Unaizah, Al-Nassr footballers were seen in a tremendous form, and looked in race with each other to score goals.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Najma Highlights

The first breakthrough came when Al Nassr Skipper Ronaldo sent the ball past the goalkeeper from the penalty spot in the 7th minute of the match.

This gave Al-Nassr the early lead, and Cristiano Ronaldo 965th career goal and his 3rd in as many matches after he hit the ground after ending his boycott . The Portuguese star footballer is now just 35 goals away from his dream target of 1,000 goals.

Later on, Al Nassr controlled the game till the end, showcasing a strong attacking play and converting chances efficiently against a struggling Al Najma side which eventually lost the match 0-5.

The other four goals of the Al-Najma vs Al-Nassr clash Wednesday were by Iñigo Martínez's brace (42' and 80'), one goal each by Kingsley Coman (31') and Sadio Mané (52').

Senegalese footballer Sadio Mané, who is playing as left winger for Al Nassr Saudi FC, is continuously scoring goals for the leading SPL team ever since he re-joined the line-up after the Senegal National Football team's historic win in Africa Cup of Nations Final 2025 (AFCON 2025) in January this year .

Al-Nassr SPL Title Hope Gets Boost

With the victory against Al-Najmah, Al-Nassr is now leading the Saudi Pro League Standings with an impressive 58 points and 62 goals.

Al-Nassr's statistics in SPL 25/26 now reads - total matches 23, 19 wins, 1 draw, 3 losses, goals for 62, goals against 18, goal-difference 44 and 58 points.

Al-Ahli Saudi is in the second place in the SPL Table with 56 points followed by Al-Hilal which is at the 3rd position with 55 points after 23 matches.

Al Nassr had started its campaign for the SPL 2025/26 season sponsored by Roshn Saudi League (RSL) with a winning streak. Ronaldo’s Big Yellows had defeated Al-Taawoun in its opening match of the ongoing SPL season kick-started on August 28, 2025.

Al Nassr later won all its 9 matches and created history by becoming the only football club to win all its 10 opening matches in the SPL history defeating Al-Okhdood on December 28, 2025 .

However, everything started going against the team when the Big Yellows failed to win the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittifaq match two days later on December 30, 2025. The victory, against Al Ittifaq could have won Al Nassr three important points. But the match ended in a draw and Al Nassr had to settle with just one point.

As if it was not enough for the Ronaldo’s men to come out of celebrations mode and focus on the game, Al Ahli defeated Al-Nassr on January 02, 2026, snatching the much needed 3 points to remain on top of the SPL Standings. Al-Nassr then lost next 2 matches vs Al-Qadsiah and Al-Hilal though was able to draw third.

Al Nassr on winning streak again

Then came the infamous protest by Cristiano Ronaldo against Al-Nassr management and Saudi PIF, and his boycott of the club's matches. But, luckily for Al-Nassr, the footballers regained the winning streak by winning its matches against Al-Shabab on January 17, 2026, and later all its matches against Damac, Al-Taawoun , Al-Kholood , Al-Riyadh , Al-Ittihad , Al-Fateh , against Al-Hazem , and now against Al Najmah on Wednesday Feb 25, 2026.

Interestingly, four of the ten matches that Al-Nassr won since January 17 were without its captain and Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo .

Al-Nassr now faces Al-Fayha on Sunday March 01, 2026, and predictions are positive in its favour. Three days later, Al-Nassr FC will also take on Al-Wasl in the AFC Cup Quarter Final to be played at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

Al Nassr captain Ronaldo is keeping himself off from the AFC Cup matches . But football fans are looking forward to seeing him play in the high stake Al Nassr vs Al Wasl AFC Cup Quarterfinals on March 04, 2026.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

