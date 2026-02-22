Al-Nassr returns as Top Football Club in SPL 2025/26

Al-Nassr FC has replaced Al Hilal as top football club in Saudi Pro League (SPL) 2025-26 Table, as per the latest standings released on Sunday February 22, 2026 after MatchWeek23 (MW23).

Al Nassr had started its campaign for the SPL 2025/26 season sponsored by Roshn Saudi League (RSL) with a winning streak. Ronaldo’s Big Yellows had defeated Al-Taawoun in its opening match of the ongoing SPL season kick-started on August 28, 2025.

Al Nassr later won all its 9 matches and created history by becoming the only football club to win all its 10 opening matches in the SPL history defeating Al-Okhdood on December 28, 2025 .

However, everything started going against the team when the Big Yellows failed to win the Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq match two days later on December 30, 2025. The victory, against Al Ittifaq could have won Al Nassr three important points. But the match ended in a draw and Al Nassr had to settle with just one point.

As if it was not enough for the Ronaldo’s men to come out of celebrations mode and focus on the game, Al Ahli defeated Al-Nassr on January 02, 2026, snatching the much needed 3 points to remain on top of the SPL Standings.

Al-Nassr then lost next 2 matches vs Al-Qadsiah and Al-Hilal though was able to draw third.

Al Nassr regains winning streak

Then came the infamous protest by Cristiano Ronaldo against Al-Nassr management and Saudi PIF and his boycott of the club's matches. But, luckily for Al-Nassr, the footballers regained the winning streak by winning its matchs against Al-Shabab on January 17, 2026, and later all its matches against Damac, Al-Taawoun , Al-Kholood , Al-Riyadh , Al-Ittihad , Al-Fateh , and against Al-Hazem on February 21, 2026.

Interestingly, four of the eight matches that Al-Nassr won since January 17 were without its captain and Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo .

With the win against Al-Hazem, Al-Nassr returned as the top football club in the Saudi Pro League Table. As per the statistics released by the Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Sunday Al-Nassr leads the SPL 25/26 table with 55 points, 18 win and 39 Goal Difference.

Al-Hilal is 2nd in the SPL Table with 54 points, 16 wins and 37 GD. Al Ahli and Al Qadsiyah are on the 3rd and 4th positions.

Al-Hilal pushed to the second place much because it could not win its match against Al-Ittihad. Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal Saturday was the first after Karim Benzema switched to Al-Hilal from Al-Ittihad.

Saudi Pro League Top Scorers

Ivan Toney of Al Ahli Saudi FC remains the top goal scorer in the ongoing Saudi Pro League season as per the statistics released by the Roshn Saudi League Sunday. Toney has scored a total of 23 goals to remain on the top position after MW23.

Al-Qadisiyah forward and winger, Julián Andrés Quiñones who shared the second position with Cristiano Ronaldo last week has surged ahead of the Al-Nassr Captain.

Quiñones is on the second position in the list of SPL top goal scorers with 21 goals whereas Ronaldo is on the third place with 20 goals. Ronaldo's 20 goals included the brace he scored in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem Saturday.

Ronaldo missing the SPL top goal scorer's spot seems to be the direct fallout of his protest. Looking at the consistency with which the Portuguese star footballer is playing, he would have remained the Saudi Pro League top goal scorer, had he played the three Al-Nassr matches he missed due to the strike.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

