CBSE 10th 2026: Students to get results in two stages

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has successfully conducted the Class 10 board exam 2026, and is now preparing to announce the results of the students

CBSE 10th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has successfully conducted the Class 10 board exam 2026, and is now preparing to announce the results of the students.

As per the examination schedule released by the board, CBSE 10th result could be announced in April – according to some media report by mid-April.

The CBSE normally declares the 10th board exam result in the month of May. This year however the CBSE 10th results will be declared early as the board is conducting the secondary school exam in two stages.

The First Phase of Class X exam – called the Main Exam, was conducted from February 17 to March 06, 2026.

On the other hand, the Second Phase of Class X exam – called the Improvement Exam, will be conducted from May 05 to 20, 2026, the CBSE had announced.

CBSE 10th result in two stages

The students who have appeared in the Class 10 exam this year should note that the CBSE will first declare the result of the first stage exam held in Feb/March this year.

If a student is not satisfied with his/her score, he/she will be allowed to appear in the Improvement Exam scheduled to be held in May, and result will be declared in the month of June.

Passing document and merit certificate will be issued to students only after the second exam.

This means that if a student has appeared only in first stage or main exam, he/she will get passing documents and merit certificate only in June.

Important Note

All passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social Science and languages.

If a student has not appeared in three or more subjects in the first examination, then s/he will not be allowed to appear in the 2nd examination.

“Such students will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” category and can take the examination only next year in the main examinations in the month of February”, the CBSE said.

For students whose result in the first examination is Compartment, such students will be allowed to appear in second examination under Compartment Category.

The CBSE further said that facilities of photocopy, verification, and re-evaluation will be available only after the declaration of 2nd or improvement exam.

The students however will be able to use the result of Class X Main exam for admission in Class 11 or Junior College.

Where to check CBSE 10th result 2026

Upon declaration the CBSE 10th results will be available on the following official websites.

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

results.nic.in

umang.gov.in

The CBSE Xth result can also be checked via DigiLocker app via “results.digilocker.gov.in”.

Students can download DigiLocker app via Google Play Store and Apple App Store to check their 10th scorecard and result.

Steps to Check CBSE Xth result

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the link for “CBSE Class 10 Result 2026”

Enter roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID

Click on submit

View and download the resul

Take a printout for future reference

CBSE 10th Result of Previous Years

The CBSE Class 10th exam in 2025 began on February 15 and ended on March 18, 2025. The result was declared on May 13 when the board had registered a pass percentage of 93.66.

On the other hand, the CBSE Class 10 exams in 2024 were conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024. CBSE Class 10 result last year was declared on May 13, 2024 when the pass percentage was 93.60%.

On the other hand, the CBSE Class 10 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023. CBSE Class 10 result was declared on May 04, 2023 .

The CBSE 10th result in 2022 was announaced on July 22 and the pass percentage was 94.40%.

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