Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2026 Result: Board to issue single Marksheet-cum-Certificate

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced to issue a single Marksheet-cum-Certificate to students who have appeared in the 2026 SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12th) exams.

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Maharashtra Board Exam Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced to issue a single Marksheet-cum-Certificate to students who have appeared in the 2026 SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12th) exams.

Till the last year, students appearing in the SSC and HSC board exams were issued two separate documents – marksheet or scorecard at the time the result is announced.

And, a separate document – passing certificate, issued to the students after few months.

The Maharashtra board, however, has announced to do away with the decades old practice, and said the students henceforth will be issued a single or combined document that will serve as Marksheet-cum-Passing Certificate.

The SSC and HSC marksheet and passing certificate both are important documents required to be submitted during future admission processes.

The Maharashtra state board is undertaking this change to ease the documentation process for the students and avoid any kind of delay.

New Features in the Combined Document

The combined marksheet-cum-certificate issued to students will also added security and features, the state board sources said.

The Maharashtra board’s Marksheet-cum-Certificate will have the student’s photograph printed on it along with a QR code for instant digital verification through the board’s app.

The QR code will also display complete academic details of the students.

The board has also decided to do away with the earlier format of surname first, followed by student’s name and father’s name. Instead, the Marksheet-cum-Certificate will have the name of student printed as per the Aadhar Card.

Maharashtra Board Exam 2026 Result Date

The Maharashtra board had conducted the SSC (10th board) exams from February 20 to March 18, 2026. The HSC (12th board) exams were conducted from February 10 to March 11, 2026.

After successfully conducting the HSC and SSC board exams the answer sheets of the students were distributed to teachers for evaluation.

The board will declare the SSC and HSC exam results of the year 2026 in May.

The Class 10 exams in Maharashtra last year were held from February 21 to March 17, 2025. The Class 10th result 2025 was declared on May 13, 2025.

On the other hand, the Class 12 exams in Maharashtra last year started on February 11 and ended on March 11, 2025. The Class 12th result 2025 was declared on May 05, 2025.

Acccordingly, the SSC and HSC results in Maharashtra could be declared around the same time as last year. But, there are also chances for the Maharashtra board to declare the board exam results early.

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