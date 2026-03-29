MHT CET 2026 Admit Card Download: Read Notification

The Maharashtra CET Cell has released an important notification regarding the MHT CET 2026 Admit Card download that the candidates must read while they prepare for the important Entrance Exam

MHT CET 2026 Admit Card: The Maharashtra CET Cell has released an important notification regarding the MHT CET 2026 Admit Card download that the candidates must read while they prepare for the important Entrance Exam.

MHT CET 2026 City Slip

The MHT CET 2025 (PCM) will be held from from April 11 to 19, 2026, and the MHT CET 2025 (PCB) for this year will be held from April 21 to 26, 2026, as per the Maharashtra CET Cell.

The CET Cell had started registration for the MHT CET PCB and PCM both from January 07, 2026. The last date of application was January 23, 2026.

After the registration deadline, the Maharashtra CET Cell had published the MHT CET 2026 City Slip which gives candidates information about the city of their examination centre. Candidates should note that the Exam Centre Slip is not admit card.

"Candidates are advised to note that the Exam City Intimation Slip is a preliminary document intended only to inform candidates about the city of their examination centre", the Maharashtra CET Cell said in a notification.

MHT CET 2026 Admit Card

Candidates should download the Exam City Intimation Slip to know the name and address of their exam centre. Outstation candidates are advised to book their travel tickets beforehand to avoid last minute problem.

Candidates should also note that the Hall Ticket or Admit Card is the compulsory document which needs to be produced before entering the exam hall. It will be released 3-4 days before the exam.

"The Final Admit Card will be made available in candidates log-in approximately three to four days prior to the respective CET examination dates", the CET Cell said in its notification.

"All candidates are required to verify their examination centre details including District and Taluka, and download their Final Admit Card which will be made available at least four (04) days prior to the CET examination from the candidates log-in", the CET Cell said.

Accordingly, students appearing in MHT CET 2026 (PCM) should get their admit cards on April 6 or 7, and students appearing in MHT CET 2026 (PCB) should get their admit cards on April 16 or 17, 2026 (tentaviley).

Steps to download MHT CET Admit Card

Go to the official website: " cetcell.mahacet.org ".

". Under 'CETs' in Menu bar, click on 2026-27.

Log-in using Registered Email ID and Password.

Click on the box marked as "Sign in' and log-in to download your admit card.

Your Hall Ticket and MHT CET 2026 Admit Card should appear on screen. Download and take a printout.

Candidates registered for the MHT CET should check their name, photograph and other details correctly printed on the hall ticket.

Candidates should also check entrance exam date, time, shift, name and address of exam center clearly mentioned in the admit card.

MHT CET 2026 Syllabus

Marks obtained in MHT CET 2026 (MHT CET PCB and PCM) is considered for admission in various Engineering, Medical and Pharmacy courses. Students who clear the Class 12 or HSC exams are eligible to appear in MHT CET.

Candidates should note that like previous year, there will not be “Negative Marking System” and the difficulty level of the entrance exam will be at par with JEE Main and NEET, the Maharashtra CET Cell said.

“There will be no Negative Marking. However, difficulty level will be at par with JEE Main for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, whereas difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET”, the CET Cell said.

MHT CET 2026 Paper Pattern

The Maharashtra CET Cell said the MHT CET questions will be based on the syllabus of State Council of Educational Research and Training, Maharashtra.

“Approximately 20% weightage will be given to Class 11 curriculum and 80% weightage will be given to Class 12 syllabus while setting the MHT CET 2026 Question Papers”, the CET Cell said.

“MHT CET 2026 will consist of three question papers of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). Each paper will be of 100 marks”, it said.

“The questions will be mainly application based”, the CET Cell added.

The duration of the exams will be 90 minutes.

Mathematics paper will have a total of 50 questions of 2 marks each whereas Physics, Chemistry and Biology papers will have 100 questions of 1 mark each.

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