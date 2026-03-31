IB exams 2026 in UAE cancelled due to US-Israeli war on Iran

The International Baccalaureate Organisation has cancelled the IB Exams of the year 2026 across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the US-Israeli war on Iran

Abu Dhabi: The International Baccalaureate Organisation has cancelled the IB Exams of the year 2026 across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Parents across IB schools in the country were informed of the decision through emails sent on Monday evening, marking a major change in how students will be assessed.

The foundation sent emails to the parents informing them that the exams of their students have been cancelled.

In the circular, the IB Organisation further said that the students will be awarded their results using the Non-Exam Contingency Measure (NECM).

“Following discussions with the Ministry of Education, the government has decided that IB Diploma and Career-related Programme students will not sit IB examinations and will instead be awarded results using the Non-Exam Contingency Measure (NECM).”

Under the Non-Exam Contingency Measure (NECM), students will be awarded final grades based on a combination of internal assessments, coursework, and other academic evidence. The system is designed to maintain academic standards while reducing pressure on students during an already challenging period.

The International Baccalaureate Organisation has said it will communicate directly with universities worldwide to ensure clarity on the NECM approach in the Middle East. Officials are confident that the grades awarded through this system will be recognised and accepted by most of the higher education institutions globally.

The IB May 2026 exam session are scheduled to be held from Friday April 24, to Wednesday May 20, 2026. IB students in other countries should note that their exams will be held as per the announced schedule.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also cancelled the Class 10 and 10 exams in the seven GCC countries - UAE, Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. The CBSE also announced an alternative assessment scheme to replace board examinations cancelled across seven Middle Eastern countries due to the ongoing regional conflict.

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