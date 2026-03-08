India wins 3rd straight T20 World Cup

India on Sunday March 08, 2026 defeated New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final played at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs and took away the T20 World Cup Trophy 2026.

India’s victory in the T20 Men’s Cricket is the third consecutive – a first in the history of T20 Cricket World Cup history.

India on Sunday also scored the highest ever total in the T20 World Cup Final.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and asked India to bat first.

The Indian team did not disappoint the huge crowd gathered in the stadium.

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Highlights

The highlight of the Indian innings was again a brilliant 89 off 46 balls by opener Sanju Samson.

Sanju Samson was supported by Abhishek Sharma (52 runs off 21 balls) and Ishan Kishan (54 runs off 25 balls).

Chasing the target of 255 runs in 20 overs, New Zealand cricketers could score just 159 runs and lost the match, and also the ICC Men’s T20 World Trophy, to India by 96 runs.

From New Zealand side, opener Tim Seifert scored a brilliant 52 off 26 balls. But other players could not stand against the Indian pacers, especially Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) and Axar Patel (3/27).

But yes, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner scored 43 runs off 35 balls. This, however, was not enough to take his team past the target set by the Indian side.

T20 World Cup Awards

Indian opener Sanju Samson wins the 'Player of the Tournament' award. Samson scored 97, 89 and 89 runs in the last three T20 World Cup matches, which included the Semifinals .

In total, Samson scored 321 runs in five matches, at an average of 80.25 and a strike-rate of nearly 200.

Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, who took 4 wickets conceding just 15 runs won the Player of the Match award.

The T20 Cricket World Cup was started on February 07, 2026 with 20 teams distributed in 04 groups. Each team played with each other, and top two from each group moved to the Super 8s. The best four advanced to the Semifinals, and the winners played the T20 World Cup Final.

[Zohair M Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

