AP Inter 1st, 2nd Result 2026: When, Where and How to Check

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) had conducted AP Inter 1st Year (Class 11) and AP Inter 2nd Year (Class 12) examinations from February 23 to March 24, 2026

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to declare soon on its official website bie.ap.gov.in the result of the students who had appeared for AP Intermediate 1st (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12) 2026 examinations.

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) had conducted AP Inter 1st Year (Class 11) and AP Inter 2nd Year (Class 12) examinations from February 23 to March 24, 2026.

Over 10.57 lakh students - including 5.31 lakh first-year and 5.26 second-year candidates. appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations 2026 held in various cities and towns of Andhra Pradesh.

After successfully conducting the two exams the board is now preparing to declare the results. As per the reports, AP Inter Class XIth and XIIthe results will most likely to be announced on Sunday April 12, 2026.

Steps to check TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026

Go to official website: " bie.ap.gov.in "

" Click on the tab 1st Year General Results, 1st Year Vocational Results 2026, 2nd Year General Results 2026 or 2nd Year Vocational Results 2026 as per your choice.

Enter Exam Seat No and Password.

Click on Check Result.

AP Inter result 2026 can also be checked on results.cgg.gov.in.

Along with the result, the Andhra Pradesh board will also publish detailed data and result analysis, details of district toppers, gender and caste wise results and pass percentage of aided and unaided colleges.

AP Inter Previous Year Pass Percentage

The AP IPE 2025 1st was held from March 01 to March 19, 2025 and the second-year exams were conducted between March 03 and March 20, 2025. The result was announced on April 12, 2025. According to the IPE result declared by the Andhra board in 2025, the overall pass percentage in Class 12th was 78% whereas that of Class 11th was 67%.

The AP Inter 1st year exam in 2024 was held from March 01 to 19, 2024 whereas AP Inter 2nd year exam in 2024 was held from March 02 to 20, 2024. AP Board intermediate 1st and 2nd year general and vocational stream results were announced on April 12, 2024.

The overall pass percentage of AP Inter 1st year 2024 was 67% whereas AP Inter 2nd year 2024 was 78%.

In the AP Inter results 2024, the first-year general stream witnessed a total of 4,61,273 candidates appearing for the examinations. Among them, 3,10,875 candidates successfully passed, reflecting a commendable achievement.

Similarly, in the second-year general stream, a total of 3,93,757 candidates participated in the examinations. Out of these, 3,06,528 candidates emerged victorious by passing their exams, indicating a robust performance in the second year as well.

Andhra Pradesh had recorded 60% pass percentage in Inter 1st year in 2019. Out of the the total students who cleared the AP Inter 2019 exam 64% were girls and 56% boys.

In Inter 2nd year, a total of 72% pass percentage was recorded with 75% girls and 68% boys clearing the exam. With 81 per cent pass percentage, Krishna Jilla was Topper in 2019.

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