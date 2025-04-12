AP IPE 2025 1st, 2nd Results Out: Pass Percentage, Toppers Details

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the results of 1st and 2nd year (Class 11th and 12th) Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 on its official website resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Saturday April 12, 2025

Andhra Class 11th and 12th (IPE or Inter 2025) results were announced today at 11:00 AM and are now available for download on the official website.

Andhra IPE 2025 Pass Percentage

According to the IPE result declared by the Andhra board, the overall pass percentage in Class 12th is 78% whereas that of Class 11th is 67%.

The overall pass percentage for Vocational is 62% for first year and 77% for second year.

Girls outshines the boys in IPE 1st and 2nd both the exams. In the AP Inter 1st Year, 71% of girls passed, compared to 64% of boys. Girls achieved an 81% pass rate in the AP Inter 2nd Year exams, clearly outperforming boys, who scored 75%.

AP Inter 2025 Toppers Details

Along with the 11th and 12th results, the board has also released the details of toppers.

According to the board, top four districts of Andhra Pradesh in Class 12th board 2025 exam are: Krishna: 93%, Guntur: 91%, NTR: 89%, and East Godavari, SPSR Nellore, Visakhapatnam: 87%.

The top three districts of Andhra Pradesh in Class 11th board 2025 exam are Krishna: 85%, Guntur: 82% and NTR: 81%.

The results of Government Junior Colleges this year have improved.

"Government Junior Colleges achieved a 69% pass rate in 2nd Year, the best in ten years. The 1st Year saw 47% passing, the second-highest", the AP HRD Minister Nara Lokesh said.

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 Dates

After releasing the result, the board said the IPE Supplementary Examination will be held from May 12 to May 20, 2025 in two sessions.

The first session will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and second session will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Students who failed in few subjects and others who want to improve their marks can appear in AP Inter Supplementary Examination, also known as Improvement Exam.

The board also said that the IPASE practical examinations will be held from May 28 to June 1, 2025 at District Headquarters only.

Candidates who want to apply for recounting and supply of scanned copy cum re-verification of valued scripts can do it from April 13 to April 22, 2025.

AP IPE 2025 Result Date, Time

The AP board had earlier confirmed the date and time to release the IPE 1st and 2nd results 2025.

"The results for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 for 1st and 2nd year students will be available on 12th April, 2025 from 11 AM onwards", the board said.

After the release, the results are available for access to the students through the board's official website "resultsbie.ap.gov.in".

Along with the result, IPE 2025 Merit List, Pass Percentage, Toppers List and other details giving complete result data and analysis have also been hosted on the website.

Steps to check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2025

Click here to go to official website: "resultsbie.ap.gov.in" Click on the tab 1st Year General Results, 1st Year Vocational Results, 2nd Year General Results or 2nd Year Vocational Results as per your choice. Enter Exam Seat No and Password. Click on Check Result.

AP Inter result 2025 can also be checked on bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, results.cgg.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The AP IPE 2025 1st was held from March 01 to March 19, 2025 and the second-year exams were conducted between March 03 and March 20, 2025.

AP Inter Previous Year Pass Percentage

The AP Inter 1st year exam in 2024 was held from March 01 to 19, 2024 whereas AP Inter 2nd year exam in 2024 was held from March 02 to 20, 2024.

AP Board intermediate 1st and 2nd year general and vocational stream results were announced on April 12, 2024.

The overall pass percentage of AP Inter 1st year 2024 was 67% whereas AP Inter 2nd year 2024 was 78%.

In the AP Inter results 2024, the first-year general stream witnessed a total of 4,61,273 candidates appearing for the examinations. Among them, 3,10,875 candidates successfully passed, reflecting a commendable achievement.

Similarly, in the second-year general stream, a total of 3,93,757 candidates participated in the examinations. Out of these, 3,06,528 candidates emerged victorious by passing their exams, indicating a robust performance in the second year as well.

Andhra Pradesh had recorded 60% pass percentage in Inter 1st year in 2019. Out of the the total students who cleared the AP Inter 2019 exam 64% were girls and 56% boys.

In Inter 2nd year, a total of 72% pass percentage was recorded with 75% girls and 68% boys clearing the exam. With 81 per cent pass percentage, Krishna Jilla was Topper in 2019.

