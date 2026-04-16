Al-Nassr strengthens SPL Standings with hard-fought win over Al-Ettifaq

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr Saudi FC Wednesday April 15, 2026 defeated Al-Ettifaq 1-0 to further strengthen its Saudi Pro League Standings.

Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr Saudi FC Wednesday April 15, 2026 defeated Al-Ettifaq 1-0 to further strengthen its Saudi Pro League Standings.

Playing its 29th match of the current SPL season at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Al-Nassr footballers dominated since the kick-off, but Al-Ettifaq heroes were stronger in the defence, conceding only one goal to The Big Yellows.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Highlights

The Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Wednesday April 15, 2026 kicked off with a spirited Al Nassr line-up led by the Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo but faced a tough resistance from Georginio Wijnaldum’s men.

However, in no-mood to give-up, Al-Nassr footballers moved on with attacking intent with Cristiano Ronaldo going close on multiple occasions. The forward was denied by Marek Rodak from distance and later struck the post after being played in by Sadio Mane.

The decisive moment of Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr came when Ronaldo got a perfect pass from Marcelo Brozović. He kicked the ball towards the goal post but was stopped by Rodak. Suddenly, Kingsley Coman came forward and finished the job, scoring the only goal of the match.

Al-Ettifaq were not without their own opportunities. Moussa Dembele and Georginio Wijnaldum both threatened, but their efforts lacked the clinical edge required to break the deadlock.

In the second half, Al-Ettifaq came closest to equalising shortly after the restart when Moussa Dembele forced a sharp save from Bento, before Wijnaldum’s header was also kept out by the Al-Nassr goalkeeper.

Further opportunities came and went at both ends. Ayman Yahya tested Rodak from distance, while a late header from Abdulelah Al-Amri drifted wide.

Latest Saudi Pro League Standings

With the latest win over Al-Ettifaq, Al Nassr Football Club has further strengthened its position in the SPL Standings Table with an impressive 76 points. The Al Nassr scorecard in the Saudi Pro League standing table now reads - 29 matches, 25W, 3L, 1D, 79GF, 21GA, 58GD and 76 points.

The Saudi football clubs next in the SPL Standing Table after Al Nassr are Al Hilal with 68 points and Al Ahli Saudi FC with 66 points. Al Qadsiah is at 4th place with 62 points.

The Al-Nassr victory over Al Ettifaq was also the team’s 15th consecutive victory since January 17, 2026. This is another record in Al Nassr’s journey towards the Saudi Pro League title. Al-Nassr FC had in its last SPL match against Al-Akhdoud on April 11, 2026 surpassed its own record of 13 consecutive victories in Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr will now face Al Ahli Saudi FC on April 29, 2026. All eyes are on Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr on April 29, as the match will decide who will win the Saudi Pro League Title this season.

Saudi Pro League 2025-26 started on August 28, 2025 and will continue till May 2026. Now in its 29th round, Saudi Pro League features 18 teams in a standard double round-robin format, 34 matchweeks total with each team playing 34 games.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

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