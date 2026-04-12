Ronaldo, Joao Felix shine as Al-Nassr sets new SPL record beating Al-Akhdoud

Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Portuguese footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix shined as Al-Nassr sets new SPL record defeating Al-Akhdoud 2-0 Saturday April 11, 2026 in their 28th Saudi Pro League match this season.
Al-Nassr's victory over Al-Akhdoud Saturday extended its current run to 14 straight league victories, surpassing their 13-match streak from the 2013–2014 campaign. Notably, the 2013–2014 campaign ended with the club lifting the Saudi crown two points clear of runners-up Al-Hilal.
Al-Nassr had earlier won all its 10 opening matches, a record in Saudi Pro League history. The team later met with setbacks - losing next 3 matches and ending 1 in draw. In a strong comeback, however, Al Nassr consecutively won all of its 14 matches since January 17, 2026.
Al-Akhdoud vs Al-Nassr Highlights
- The match was tight with Al-Akhdoud giving Al-Nassr a tough challenge with no score till 15th minute of the match.
- Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Roanldo gave the team a lead in the 15th minute. It was a close-range strike and was sssisted by Nawaf Al-Boushail.
- Joao Felix doubled Al-Nassr’s advantage two minutes into the second half from close range, capitalising on a rebound after Kingsley Coman’s header hit the post.
- Ronaldo's lone goal against Al-Akhdoud was his 24th in Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season.
- Cristiano Ronaldo, who is eyeing 1,000th career goal, now has a total of 968th goal to his kitty.
- After the match against Al Akhdoud on April 11, 2026, Joao Felix has now scored a total of 16 goals in 27 matches.
- Cristiano Ronaldo was adjudged the "Man of the Match".
- Ahead of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud match played at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran, Saudi Arabia, a Ronaldo video showing free goal kick was viral.
Saudi Pro League Latest Standings
- With the victory over Al-Akhdoud, Al-Nassr further consolidated its top position in the SPL Standings released after Matchweek 28.
- Al-Nassr Saudi FC now leads the Saudi Pro League table with 73 points - 28 matches, 24W, 3L, 1D, 78GF, 21 GA, 57 GD and 73 points.
- Al Hilal is next in line with 68 points - 28 matches, 20W, 0L, 8D, 75GF, 25GA, 50 GD and 68 points.
- Al Ahli Saudi FC is on the 3rd position with 66 points
- The top goal scorers in Saudi Pro League ongoing season are Ivan Toney of Al Ahli Saudi FC and Julián Andrés Quiñones of Al-Qadisiyah. Both have so far scored a total of 26 goals.
- Football legend Ronaldo is behind them with a total of 24 goals.
Al Nassr will now play against Al-Ettifaq on Wednesday April 15, 2026.
[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]
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