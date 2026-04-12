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Ronaldo, Joao Felix shine as Al-Nassr sets new SPL record beating Al-Akhdoud

Portuguese footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix shined as Al-Nassr sets new SPL record defeating Al-Akhdoud 2-0 Saturday April 11, 2026 in their 28th Saudi Pro League match this season

Sunday April 12, 2026 10:04 PM, Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee

Ronaldo, Joao Felix shine as Al-Nassr sets new SPL record beating Al-Akhdoud

Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Portuguese footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix shined as Al-Nassr sets new SPL record defeating Al-Akhdoud 2-0 Saturday April 11, 2026 in their 28th Saudi Pro League match this season.

Al-Nassr's victory over Al-Akhdoud Saturday extended its current run to 14 straight league victories, surpassing their 13-match streak from the 2013–2014 campaign. Notably, the 2013–2014 campaign ended with the club lifting the Saudi crown two points clear of runners-up Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr had earlier won all its 10 opening matches, a record in Saudi Pro League history. The team later met with setbacks - losing next 3 matches and ending 1 in draw. In a strong comeback, however, Al Nassr consecutively won all of its 14 matches since January 17, 2026.

Al-Akhdoud vs Al-Nassr Highlights

Saudi Pro League Latest Standings

Al Nassr will now play against Al-Ettifaq on Wednesday April 15, 2026.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

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