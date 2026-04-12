Ronaldo, Joao Felix shine as Al-Nassr sets new SPL record beating Al-Akhdoud

Portuguese footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix shined as Al-Nassr sets new SPL record defeating Al-Akhdoud 2-0 Saturday April 11, 2026 in their 28th Saudi Pro League match this season

Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Portuguese footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix shined as Al-Nassr sets new SPL record defeating Al-Akhdoud 2-0 Saturday April 11, 2026 in their 28th Saudi Pro League match this season.

Al-Nassr's victory over Al-Akhdoud Saturday extended its current run to 14 straight league victories, surpassing their 13-match streak from the 2013–2014 campaign. Notably, the 2013–2014 campaign ended with the club lifting the Saudi crown two points clear of runners-up Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr had earlier won all its 10 opening matches , a record in Saudi Pro League history. The team later met with setbacks - losing next 3 matches and ending 1 in draw. In a strong comeback , however, Al Nassr consecutively won all of its 14 matches since January 17, 2026.

Al-Akhdoud vs Al-Nassr Highlights

The match was tight with Al-Akhdoud giving Al-Nassr a tough challenge with no score till 15th minute of the match.

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Roanldo gave the team a lead in the 15th minute. It was a close-range strike and was sssisted by Nawaf Al-Boushail.

Joao Felix doubled ​Al-Nassr’s advantage two minutes into the ⁠second half from close range, ⁠capitalising on a rebound after Kingsley ‌Coman’s header hit the post.

Ronaldo's lone goal against Al-Akhdoud was his 24th in Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is eyeing 1,000th career goal, now has a total of 968th goal to his kitty.

After the match against Al Akhdoud on April 11, 2026, Joao Felix has now scored a total of 16 goals in 27 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo was adjudged the "Man of the Match".

Ahead of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud match played at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran, Saudi Arabia, a Ronaldo video showing free goal kick was viral.

Saudi Pro League Latest Standings

With the victory over Al-Akhdoud, Al-Nassr further consolidated its top position in the SPL Standings released after Matchweek 28.

Al-Nassr Saudi FC now leads the Saudi Pro League table with 73 points - 28 matches, 24W, 3L, 1D, 78GF, 21 GA, 57 GD and 73 points.

Al Hilal is next in line with 68 points - 28 matches, 20W, 0L, 8D, 75GF, 25GA, 50 GD and 68 points.

Al Ahli Saudi FC is on the 3rd position with 66 points

The top goal scorers in Saudi Pro League ongoing season are Ivan Toney of Al Ahli Saudi FC and Julián Andrés Quiñones of Al-Qadisiyah. Both have so far scored a total of 26 goals.

are Ivan Toney of Al Ahli Saudi FC and Julián Andrés Quiñones of Al-Qadisiyah. Both have so far scored a total of 26 goals. Football legend Ronaldo is behind them with a total of 24 goals.

Al Nassr will now play against Al-Ettifaq on Wednesday April 15, 2026.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

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