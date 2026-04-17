Iran’s Remarkable Resilience Against US-Israeli Joint Aggression



As tensions intensify between Iran, Israel, and the United States, one thing has become increasingly clear: Iran has managed not only to respond to sustained pressure but to endure it far longer than many analysts had anticipated.

As tensions intensify between Iran, Israel, and the United States, one thing has become increasingly clear: Iran has managed not only to respond to sustained pressure but to endure it far longer than many analysts had anticipated.

In an era defined by advanced surveillance systems, sophisticated intelligence networks, and real-time strategic monitoring, it is difficult to argue that Iran’s capabilities or internal structures were a mystery to Western policymakers. The more pressing question is not what Iran possesses, but how its system continues to function despite repeated shocks, targeted strikes, and the loss of key figures.

Conventional wisdom would suggest that a state under such pressure—especially one facing external military threats and internal dissent—would begin to fracture relatively quickly. Yet Iran has not followed this script. Instead, it has demonstrated a form of resilience rooted not just in military strength, but in the way its political and strategic systems are organised.

Rather than relying on a rigid, centralised chain of command, Iran appears to operate through a more distributed model, with multiple layers of authority and semi-autonomous units capable of acting independently when needed. This kind of structure is often described as a “mosaic” approach to defence, where the system does not collapse simply because one piece is removed.

But structure alone does not explain endurance. Decentralisation is not just a technical arrangement—it is also deeply human. Systems like this work only when individuals within them are willing and able to act without waiting for constant direction.

One can think of everyday examples to understand this better: a network of hospitals where local clinics continue functioning even if central administration is disrupted, or disaster-response teams that act on the ground without waiting for instructions from the capital. These systems succeed not merely because responsibilities are distributed, but because those involved trust the system and believe in its purpose.

This is where the discussion becomes more complex. For decentralised systems to function effectively under pressure, the people within them must be motivated by something beyond immediate self-interest.

There has to be a shared sense of purpose—whether rooted in political vision, national identity, historical memory, or moral belief—that encourages individuals to persist even when risks are high and outcomes uncertain. This underlying motivation is often overlooked in mainstream strategic analysis, which tends to focus heavily on material capabilities, infrastructure, and formal hierarchies.

What such analysis sometimes misses is the power of meaning. When people feel connected to a larger cause, they are more likely to act decisively, endure hardship, and remain committed over time. This kind of motivation is difficult to measure and even harder to predict, yet it can be just as strong as military strength.

In Iran’s case, whatever the historical processes that produced this shared sense of purpose, the observable result is a system that continues to operate under sustained stress.

It is important to note that recognising this does not mean endorsing how such motivations are created or maintained. There are valid and serious debates about the political, ideological, and institutional mechanisms that shape collective purpose in any society. However, from an analytical standpoint, the outcome in Iran suggests that some form of shared orientation has been successfully embedded within its system.

This raises broader questions that extend beyond the current conflict. Decentralisation has long been promoted as a desirable principle in governance and development. Yet, as seen in many countries, simply creating decentralised structures does not guarantee that they will function effectively.

Institutions can be designed, powers can be devolved, but without a shared sense of purpose, collective action often weakens over time. Administrative capacity matters, but so does the willingness of individuals to remain engaged in a common project.

This challenge is particularly visible in many modern liberal democracies. While the emphasis on individual freedom, personal autonomy, and self-realisation has brought undeniable benefits, it has also made it harder to sustain shared collective meanings.

When participation in public life is driven primarily by personal gain or immediate returns, long-term collective efforts can struggle to maintain momentum. The balance between individual aspirations and collective purpose becomes increasingly difficult to manage.

At the same time, the solution cannot be to impose rigid or unquestioned forms of collective identity. History offers many examples of movements that began with a strong sense of purpose but eventually hardened into exclusionary or authoritarian systems. When collective meaning becomes fixed and immune to criticism, it can suppress dissent and limit the space for reflection.

The real challenge, then, lies in maintaining a sense of shared purpose that remains open and dynamic. A functioning decentralised system requires individuals who feel both independent and connected—free to question and reinterpret, yet still invested in a larger whole. Meaning must not only exist; it must be continuously renewed through dialogue, disagreement, and adaptation.

In this context, Iran’s resilience offers a case study in how decentralised systems can endure when supported by a strong sense of collective purpose. At the same time, it also highlights the risks of assuming that external pressure alone can destabilise such systems.

The common strategic assumption—that removing leadership will lead to collapse—does not always hold true, particularly in societies where power is distributed and reinforced by ideological or cultural cohesion.

The frequent comparison of Iran’s strategy to a game of chess captures part of this dynamic, but it can also be misleading. Chess suggests a clear board, defined rules, and identifiable pieces. In reality, Iran’s approach is less about protecting a single governingpiece and more about constantly reshaping the board itself. Its strength lies in flexibility, adaptation, and the ability to sustain collective action even under duress.

Historical experience further complicates the picture. Revolutions, for instance, rarely succeed without divisions among elites. When those in power remain unified, even widespread public unrest may fail to bring about change. Iran’s system appears to have been designed with this in mind, incorporating institutions that reinforce internal cohesion and limit the likelihood of elite fragmentation.

Ultimately, the situation underscores a broader insight: resilience in political systems is not only about power or resources. It is about how structures, motivations, and meanings interact over time. Iran’s ability to endure sustained pressure reflects a combination of decentralised organisation, institutional design, and a deeply embedded sense of purpose.

For observers and policymakers, this presents a difficult but necessary lesson. Understanding a system requires looking beyond its visible components—its weapons, leaders, or infrastructure—and examining the less tangible forces that hold it together.

As the ongoing conflict continues to evolve, the key question is not simply how Iran will respond, but whether its adversaries can adapt their understanding of what they are confronting.

Because in the end, the durability of any system depends not just on how it is built, but on what its people believe it stands for—and how far they are willing to go to sustain it.

[The writer, Asad Mirza, is New Delhi based Journalist, Writer and Author.]

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