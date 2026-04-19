NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: When, Where and How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is releasing the NEET UG 2026 Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the candidates on its official website 'neet.nta.nic.in' any moment

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NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is releasing the NEET UG 2026 Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the candidates on its official website 'neet.nta.nic.in' any moment.

NEET UG 2026 Exam City Intimation slip

The National Testing Agency had on April 12, 2026 released Advance Intimation of Examination City or Exam City Intimation slip for NEET UG 2026.

The City Information provides the details of the exam centre city allotted to the registered candidates. The City Information Slip, however, is not Admit Card. NEET City Information Slip or Advance Intimation of NEET UG Exam Centre is published so that registered candidates know beforehand the city location of their exam centre.

On the other hand, the Admit Card is a separate document which a candidate must compulsorily carry while appearing for the NEET UG medical entrance test.

As per the notification released by NTA, NEET UG 2026 will be held on Sunday May 03, 2026. Accordingly, the NTA should release the Admit Card any moment.

Steps to download NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

Go to the official website: “ neet.nta.nic.in ”

” Look for the link marked as “NEET UG 2026 Admit Card” in the Latest News section of the home page

Enter your application ID and Password

Click on submit button

Click on the given link to download the NEET 2026 admit card in PDF

Save the soft copy and also take a printout

Properly check your name, photo, exam centre address and other details are correctly printed on the admit card.

In case of any error you must immediately report to the NTA on the helpline numbers and official email ID.

Reporting of Suspicious Activities in NEET Exam

The NTA had earlier made active on its official website a link to report any suspicious activities found in the NEET Exam.

"Candidates can report to the NTA if they find any website/ social media account claiming NEET (UG) paper access, individual claiming access to exam content or impersonation as NTA/ Govt official", the NTA said.

The initiative aligns with the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The Act was made to prevent unfair means in the public examination and promote a fair conduct.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG is held every year for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical, paramedial and pharmacy courses.

The popular medical entrance examination is held in pen and paper mode across India and more than 15 cities outside India. The complete list of NEET UG 2026 exam centres can be found on the official website.

Candidates should note that NEET UG 2025 was held on May 04, 2025, and admit card was published on April 28, 2025. The NEET UG 2025 result and toppers details were published on June 14, 2025.

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