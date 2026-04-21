Meet John Ternus: The Engineer who replaces Tim Cook as Apple Head

In a statement released for general public, Apple said Tim Cook will step down and John Ternus will replace him as Apple CEO from September 01, 2026.

[John Ternus and Tim Cook (File image)]

Tech giant Apple Monday (April 20, 2026) announced that Tim Cook is stepping down as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Tim Cook took over the leadership of the firm since 2011 after Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs resigned for health reasons, shortly before his death.

In a statement released for general public, Apple said Tim Cook will step down and John Ternus will replace his as Apple CEO from September 01, 2026.

The iPhone maker further said Tim Cook, Apple CEO for the last 15 years, will serve the company as Chief Executive.

"It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company," Cook, who joined Apple in 1998, said in the statement.

Apple said Cook will stay as Chief Executive through the summer to work with Ternus on the transition after which he will "assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world", according to BBC.

Who is John Ternus, Apple's new CEO?

Ternus, currently the Head of Hardware Engineering has been at Apple for 25 years. Ternus joined Apple's product design team in 2001 and became a senior vice president of hardware engineering over the course of the following two decades.

Ternus is credited by Apple with playing important role in an array of products including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, and Mac computers.

"I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple's mission forward," Ternus said in the same statement.

"Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor", he added.

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