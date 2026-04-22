Madinah University Admission 2026 Begins: Steps, Link to Apply

Madinah University Admission 2026: The Islamic University of Madinah Al Munawwarah has begun receiving applications from local and foreign students who wish to enroll them for various programs offered by one of Saudi Arabia's top universities with scholarship benefits.
“The Islamic University of Madinah announced that its admission portal is now open for international internal and external scholarship applicants”, the university said.
Candidates should note that the application process started on April 19 and will continue till May 21, 2026.
“The application period is from 19th of April 2026 until the 21st of May 2026”, the university said.
Candidates should also note that the application is open for candidates pursuing bachelors as well as postgraduate programs.
The Islamic University of Madinah is located on the banks of Wadi al-Aqiq on the western side of Madinah,10 kms from Masjid e Nabawi - The Prophet's Mosque. Free bus service is provided to students and staff if they wish to visit The Holy Mosque.
Saudi Arabia through the Islamic University offers students, scholarships that include bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs for local and international students.
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