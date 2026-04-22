Madinah University Admission 2026 Begins: Steps, Link to Apply

The Islamic University of Madinah Al Munawwarah has begun receiving applications from local and foreign students who wish to enroll them for various programs offered by one of Saudi Arabia's top universities with scholarship benefits

Madinah University Admission 2026: The Islamic University of Madinah Al Munawwarah has begun receiving applications from local and foreign students who wish to enroll them for various programs offered by one of Saudi Arabia's top universities with scholarship benefits.

“The Islamic University of Madinah announced that its admission portal is now open for international internal and external scholarship applicants”, the university said.

Candidates should note that the application process started on April 19 and will continue till May 21, 2026.

“The application period is from 19th of April 2026 until the 21st of May 2026”, the university said.

Candidates should also note that the application is open for candidates pursuing bachelors as well as postgraduate programs.

Islamic University of Madinah at a Glance

Founded on 25-03-1381 AH in 1961, Jamia Islamiya Madina Munawwara in Saudi Arabia is considered as the most respected Islamic Educational Center for the Muslim world.

Jamia Islamiya Madinah Munawwara, also known as the International Islamic University of Madinah, is distinguished both by its religious location and by the fact that it represents a centre for the collection, preservation, and dissemination of Islamic heritage.

Approximately 80% of the students are international students from more than 180 countries in the world. The university is culturally diverse and boasts almost all nationalities from across the globe.

The university currently has a total of 17,873 students of 180 nationalities, a staff of 1,272 including 907 faculty members, and 12 accredited colleges

Admission at Madinah University: Steps to Apply

Go to the official website: "iu.edu.sa"

Click on Study in University listed in the top menu on home page

Click on “Go to the Presentation”

Select the Program and click on Preferences

Alternatively reach the Madinah University admission portal and website using QR code shown above

Create your account and sign in

Follow the steps to fill and submit your application for the selected bachelor/master’s program

The Islamic University of Madinah is located on the banks of Wadi al-Aqiq on the western side of Madinah,10 kms from Masjid e Nabawi - The Prophet's Mosque. Free bus service is provided to students and staff if they wish to visit The Holy Mosque.

Saudi Arabia through the Islamic University offers students, scholarships that include bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs for local and international students.

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