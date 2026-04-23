Maha TET 2026 Registration: Last Date to Apply April 24

The Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad has extended the last date of application for online registration of the candidates who wish to appear for MAHA TET 2026.

Maharashtra TET 2026: The Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad has extended the last date of application for online registration of the candidates who wish to appear for MAHA TET 2026.

The Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad had earlier started through the official website of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test "mahatet.in" from March 27, 2026 online Registration of the candidates.

The last date of Maha TET 2026 application, as per the original schedule, was fixed as April 16, 2026. The Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad later extended till April 24, 2026 without any extra charge of late fee.

Hence the candidates who have not yet applied for MAHA TET 2026 should apply before April 24, 2026 as there will not be any further extension.

Maha TET 2026 Date

According to the MAHA TET 2026 notification, the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 will be held on June 21, 2026.

Maharashtra TET is held in Marathi, English and Urdu three languages since 2013. It comprises of two papers. MAHA TET Paper I is for candidates aspiring for posts of primary teachers, whereas MAHA TET Paper II is for those wanting to be secondary school teachers.

Both the papers of Maha TET will be held on the same day.

MAHA TET 2026 Paper I will be held on June 21, 2026 in the morning session - 10:30 AM to 01:00 PM.

MAHA TET 2026 Paper II will be held on June 21, 2026 in the afternoon session - 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM.

"MAHA TET 2026 Important Dates"

"MAHA TET 2026 Online Registration": From March 27 to April 24, 2026 (Extended)

"MAHA TET 2026 Admit Card Download Date": June 09, 2026

MAHA TET 2026 Paper 1: June 21, 2026 from 10:30 am to 01:00 pm.

Maharashtra TET 2026 Paper 2: June 21, 2026 from 02:00 am to 04:30 pm.

Maha TET 2026 Result Date: To be announced later

Steps to apply for "MAHA TET 2026"

Go to the official website: " mahatet.in ".

". Click on 'Navin Nondni' (New Registration) on left sidebar of the home page.

Read the instructions carefully and click on the check box to proceed.

Carefully fill up the Registration Form and click on Submit button.

Complete theregistration process and pay the MAHA TET 2026 exam fee.

As per the Right to Education Act, 2009, all states have to mandatorily conduct TET for recruitment of teachers to all types of schools. Only candidates who have qualified the TET will be eligible for teaching jobs henceforth.

Candidates wishing to appear for Maharashtra TET can visit the official website - the link of which is mentioned above, for TET syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam fees, test centres and other useful information.

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