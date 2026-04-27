Malegaon battles severe heat waves



Malegaon, one of the largest textile clusters in India, is battling intense heat waves since the last eight days with the maximum temperature reaching as high as 44 degrees

Malegaon: Malegaon, one of the largest textile clusters in India, is battling intense heat waves since the last eight days with the maximum temperature reaching as high as 44 degrees.

Streets are deserted and routine industrial and other activities are disrupted due to the sizzling summer heat that has taken the textile city in its grip for over a week now.

“As of April 27, 2026, Malegaon is experiencing severe heatwave conditions with maximum temperatures consistently in the 42°C to 44°C (108°F - 111°F) range over the last few days”, India Metrological Department (IMD) said.

The department has advised the local residents to take utmost care and avoid unnecessary outings.

“It is advised to take precautions against the extreme heat, such as staying hydrated and avoiding direct sun exposure during peak hours”, the department said.

The IMD Forecast says the upcoming week is expected to maintain similar hot conditions with clear skies, with peaks potentially reaching 43°C again.

The intensity of the heat waves this summer is stronger than the last year when the maximum temperature recorded was 43.2 degrees in April 2025 . The maximum temperature in Malegaon was 43.4 degrees on April 25, 2026.

Man dies due to heatstroke

Other parts of Maharashtra too are experiencing severe weather conditions with reports coming that a 37-year-old man died due to heatstroke in Prabhani district of the state.

The victim reportedly became disoriented due to extreme heat and fell into a pit while heading to his relative's home.

The entire region and neighboring Vidarbha are in the grip of a heatwave, with places like Akola recording temperatures exceeding 45°C.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a twin weather challenge in Maharashtra — heatwave like conditions in some regions and rainfall in others.

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for rising temperatures in eight districts for three days and has forecast rain.

According to the IMD, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Akola, Vidarbha, Wardha, and Ratnagiri are among the districts under a heat alert, where the heat and humidity will increase.

On April 26 and 27, the temperature is likely to be hot in isolated pockets of the above districts, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds are expected in several districts of Western Maharashtra, including Pune, Latur, Nanded, Beed, and Satara, and Marathwada, the IMD said.

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