Malegaon sizzles at 43.2 degrees

Friday April 11, 2025 2:02 AM , ummid.com Staff Reporter

Malegaon: The maximum temperature in Malegaon Thursday April 10, 2025 reached 43.2 degrees leaving the Textile City reeling under intense heat wave.

“Malegaon has been reeling under intense since past three days with temperatures rising up to more than 43 degrees Thursday”, Dr Yogesh Patil, Chief Medical Officer of Malegaon General Hospital told media.

"Considering the rising temperature, we have urged people not to go outdoors between 12 PM and 5 PM”, he said.

Patil also advised the local residents to carry a water bottle, cover your head with a scarf, wear loose-fitting clothes, and consume fruits with high water content and step outside only if it is extremely necessary.

Patil also said as a precautionary measure the hospital has established heat stroke room and special beds have been arranged in every ward to meet any challenge.

He also said there has been a sharp rise in the number of patients in the last few days.

“They all are general patients”, he said.

Sudden Rise in Temperatures

Summer with heat waves normally begins in Malegaon starting last week of February. However, February and also March – which coincided with Muslim month of fasting Ramadan, were surprising cold this year.

However, temperature started rising in the city since April 2, 2025 with the past few days being extremely hot.

Elsewhere in Maharashtra, Akola stayed the hottest in the state at 44.2 degrees Celsius, while all districts in Vidarbha continued to sizzle with temperatures of 40 and above.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Nagpur Tuesday reached the season's high of 42.4 degrees Celsius , two notches more than the earlier high recorded a day ago, on Monday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and several districts across Maharashtra for the next three days.



