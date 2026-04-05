Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026-27 Portal Launched, What's Next?

The School Education and Sports Department, Govt of Maharashtra has launched the FYJC Class 11 Online Admission Portal 'mahafyjcadmissions.in', and is set to start the centralised admission process soon.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026-27: The School Education and Sports Department, Govt of Maharashtra has launched the FYJC Class 11 Online Admission Portal, and is set to start the centralized admission process soon.

Students, who appeared and cleared the Class 10 (SSC or Matric) exams from Maharashtra and outside, are eligible to participate in the FYJC Class 11 Centralized Admission Process via the official website.

Students who wish to take admission in First Year Junior College or FYJC in Maharashtra should note that the Class XI admission process will start before the declaration of the SSC result 2026.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026

The Maharashtra Education Department is conducting online admission process for FYJC and Class 11th in Mumbai MMR from 2009-10, and Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad (discontinued in 2022) and Amravati from 2013-14.

The department, however, decided to conduct admission for Class 11 or Junior Colleges across the state in online mode via a centralized CAP Round Process from the academic year 2025-26, as per a government notification .

The Maharashtra Education Department has also launched a special wesbite "mahafyjcadmissions.in" for the purpose. Students passing the Class 10 board exam 2026 from any board are eligible to apply for the FYJC 2026 admission registration.

FYJC Admission 2026 - Steps

The online application process or CAP round for admission in Class 11 or FYJC in Maharashtra involves the following steps.

Step 1: Colleges are asked to register on the website giving their name, address, registration details and strength or number of seats and vacancies available for admission. There are around 9,550 junior colleges in Maharashtra.

Colleges are asked to register on the website giving their name, address, registration details and strength or number of seats and vacancies available for admission. There are around 9,550 junior colleges in Maharashtra. Step 2: Students are required to fill Part 1 online form. FYJC Part 1 form is filled before the announcement of Class X result. The form asks for name, address, age, gender, caste and other basic details of the student. The registration fee of INR 100 is required to be paid online, as per the FYJC Admission 2026 notification.

Students are required to fill Part 1 online form. FYJC Part 1 form is filled before the announcement of Class X result. The form asks for name, address, age, gender, caste and other basic details of the student. The registration fee of INR 100 is required to be paid online, as per the FYJC Admission 2026 notification. Step 3: FYJC Part 2 or Option form is submitted after the Class X result is announced. The Maharashtra Education department has not yet announce the Class 10 result 2026. Once the result is announced, students will be required to fill Part 2 Option form. The form asks for Class 10 marks and score, and names of the preferred college choices.

Direct Link to Apply for FYJC Admission

Go to official website - " mahafyjcadmissions.in "

" Click on the link marked as "Students Registration"

Select student area stating if you are from within Maharashtra or outside

Select if you are a fresher or regular student

Enter board details and complete the form

Click on "Register" button and follow the instructions to go forward.

As per the last year admission process, the education department will conduct 4 CAP rounds for admission to Class XI. The FYJC seat allotment will be done on merit.

"Class XI should start after completion of all four rounds. The admission process will be done till the last student gets admission", the department said.

Students should note that after submitting the Admission Form 1, they will be required to fill College Option Form using the same ID.

Students should also note that the education department will conduct Mock Registration and Mock Allotment before the start of actual admission process. The Mock Exercise is done to help students understand the admission process.

Meanwhile, the students should note that the Maharashtra state board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time to declare the Class X result 2026. In an important update, however, the state board said students will get a single and combined Marksheet-cum-Certificate fom this year.

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