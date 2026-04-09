86.48% Pass Karnataka 12th Exam 2026 - Full List of Toppers

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced on its official website karresults.nic.in the results of the Higher Secondary 12th (Karnataka 2nd PUC) 2026, also known Class 12 exams, along with details of toppers and their marks

Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Result 2026: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced on its official website karresults.nic.in the results of the Higher Secondary 12th (Karnataka 2nd PUC) 2026, also known Class 12 exams, along with details of toppers and their marks.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board declared the 2nd PU XIIth result of all three streams including Science, Commerce and Humanities (Art) today at 12:50 PM.

The Karnataka 12th results were announced at a press conference addressed by Karnataka Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa.

Karnataka 2nd PU 2026 Pass Percentage

According to the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) data released today, the Karnataka State registerd an overall pass percentage of 86.48% in Class 12th exam 2026. This is a whopping 13.03% more than 2025 when the pass percentage was 73.45%.

A total of 6,32,200 - 2,78,458 boys and 3,52,742 girls had appeared for the 12th board exam 2026 in Karnataka.

The Karnataka 12th result 2026 are available on official websites "karresults.nic.in" and "kseab.karnataka.gov.in".

Streamwise Pass Percentage

The Science stream recorded the highest success rate in Karnataka board 12th exam 2026. Out of 2,90,194 students who appeared in the exam in Science stream, 2,66,071 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 91.69%.

Commerce followed with a respectable performance — 2,07,085 candidates appeared, and 1,82,317 managed to pass, registering a pass percentage of 88.04%.

The Arts stream reported the lowest pass percentage among the three, with 1,34,921 students appearing and 98,310 passing, bringing the pass rate to 72.86%.

In total, 6,32,200 students appeared across all streams, and 5,46,698 of them successfully passed the examination, contributing to an overall pass percentage of 86.48%.

Along with the result, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board also published the Merit List containing the names and scores of the board exam toppers.

The Karnataka Pre-University Department or 2nd PU 12th Exam started on February 28 and continued till March 17, 2026.

List of Toppers - Karnataka 12th Exam 2026

Kundan Krishna 600 marks 100% Harshvardhan S R 586 marks 97.67% Shreyas H 584 marks 97.33% Anurag G V 583 marks 97.17% Usha 571 marks 95.17%

Steps to check Karnataka 2nd PU Result 2026

Visit the official website: " karresults.nic.in "

" Click on the 2nd PUC exam 1 result link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the result.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The Karnataka 12th PU result can also be accessed through kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and via DigiLocker app.



Karnataka 2nd PUC (Class 12) Results: Last Three Years

Karnataka 12th or PU result in 2025 was announced on April 08, 2025 when the state had registered an overall pass percentage of 73.45%.

In 2024, Karnataka 2nd PUC or 12th exam was held from March 01 to 22, 2024. The Karnataka 2nd PU Class 12th Result 2023 was declared on April 10, 2024.

The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 81.15%. The Pass Percentage of Science stream was 89.96%, pass percentage of Arts stream was 68.36 and that of Commerce stream was 80.94%.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC (Class 12) Result 2023 was announced on April 21, 2023, with an overall pass percentage of 74.67%.

The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is the organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. We function under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.





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