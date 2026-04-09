Karnataka 12th Board Result 2026: Date: April 09, Time: 03:00 PM

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is declaring the results of the Second Year Pre-University (2nd PUC) or Class 12 2026 today i.e. Thursday April 09, 2026

Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is declaring the results of the Second Year Pre-University (2nd PUC) or Class 12 2026 today i.e. Thursday April 09, 2026.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) had conducted the 2nd PUC or Class 12th board examinations from February 28 to March 17, 2026. As per the board, a total of 7,10,363 candidates from 5,174 PU colleges had registered for the exams. Of them, 6,46,801 were fresh candidates, while 50,540 appeared as repeaters and 13,022 as private candidates.

After successfully conducting the exams, KSEAB is now declaring the 12th result of the academic year 2026 today i.e. April 09, 2026.

In an official statement the board said, the KAR Results 12th 2026 will be announced today i.e. April 09, 2026 at 03:00 PM.

Websites to check Karnataka 12th board result 2026

KSEAB official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka Education Board: karresults.nic.in

Steps to check Karnataka 2nd PU Result 2026

Visit the official website: " karresults.nic.in " or " kseab.karnataka.gov.in "

" or " " Click on the 2nd PUC exam result link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the result.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The Karnataka 12th PU result can also be accessed through kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and via DigiLocker app.

Karnataka 2nd PUC (Class 12) Results: Last Three Years

Karnataka 12th or PU result in 2025 was announced on April 08, 2025 when the state had registered an overall pass percentage of 73.45%.

In 2024, Karnataka 2nd PUC or 12th exam was held from March 01 to 22, 2024. The Karnataka 2nd PU Class 12th Result 2023 was declared on April 10, 2024.

The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 81.15%. The Pass Percentage of Science stream was 89.96%, pass percentage of Arts stream was 68.36 and that of Commerce stream was 80.94%.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC (Class 12) Result 2023 was announced on April 21, 2023, with an overall pass percentage of 74.67%.

The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is the organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. We function under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

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