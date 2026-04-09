KVS Balvatika Admission List 2026 Published, Where to Check

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026-27 List: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released on its website www.kvsangathan.nic.in the KV Admission First List (lottery result) of Balvatika-1 & 3 and Class 1 for the academic year 2026-27

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026-27 List: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the KV Admission First List (lottery result) of Balvatika-1 & 3 and Class 1 for the academic year 2026-27 on its website www.kvsangathan.nic.in.

As per the KVS Admission Schedule 2026 and the latest update today, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan released the first admission list (lottery result) along with the wait list based on the following deadlines:

Declaration of KV first admission list for Balvatika-1 & 3: April 08, 2026

Declaration of 1st Provisional Select and Wait List of registered candidates Class 1: April 09, 2026

Websites to check KV Admission List 2026

https://kvsangathan.nic.in

https://admission.kvs.gov.in/ or kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

https://kvvayusenanagar.edu.in

https://www.education.gov.in/kvs/



Steps to check Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission List 2026-27

Go to KVS Admission website : https://www.education.gov.in/kvs/. Click on "Parents are requested to click here to check lottery results" Slecect State and then name of the KV School Click on the Seacrh button to check the KV Admission List 2026 in PDF. Alternatively, you can also login and check admission status. The KVS list in PDF can also be downloaded from KVS Regional website.

Candidates who do not get admission in the first list can wait for the Second List to be released on April 16, 2026.

KVS admissions 2026: List of documents

To complete the admission process, parents must submit a set of mandatory and category-specific documents at the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya. These include:

Birth certificate

Recent photograph of the child

Valid address proof

Aadhaar card

Service certificate of the guardian (if applying under priority categories)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

EWS/BPL certificate (if applicable)

Disability certificate for Children with Special Needs (CwSN), if applicable

KV Admission Important Dates

Online Registration for Balvatika-1 & 3 and Class 1 Admission: March 20 to April 02, 2026

Declaration of KV first admission list for Balvatika-1 & 3: April 08, 2026

Declaration of 1st Provisional Select and Wait List of registered candidates Class 1: April 09, 2026

Declaration of 2nd Selection and Wait List of registered candidates: April 16, 2026

Declaration of 3rd Selection List: April 21, 2026

Online Registration for Admission in Balvatika-2, and Class 2 and above: April 02 to 08, 2026

Class XI Admission date

Candidates should note that admission in Class XI (Class 11) will start ten days after the declaration of Class 10 result 2026 by the CBSE.

Display of admission list and admissions for Class-XI for KV students within 20 days after declaration of Class X First Board Result.

Registration, display of admission list & admissions in class XI (Subject to availability of vacancies) for non-KV students after the admissions of KV students in Class XI.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had earlier launched a Trial Portal for the new KV admission.

Once admission process is started from Friday, enrollments in as many as 1,256 KV schools spread across India are undertaken through the official portal.

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