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UPSC Coaching: Haj Committee Invites Application for 2026-27 Batch

The Haj Committee of India for its IAS & Allied Services Coaching and Guidance Cell, which runs UPSC Civil Services Coaching for the students from minority communities on concession basis, has invited applications for the 2026-27 batch

Friday May 1, 2026 8:51 PM, ummid.com News Network

UPSC Coaching: Haj Committee Invites Application for 2026-27 Batch

UPSC Coaching: The Haj Committee of India for its IAS & Allied Services Coaching and Guidance Cell, which runs UPSC Civil Services Coaching for the students from minority communities on concession basis, has invited applications for the 2026-27 batch.

Aspirants seeking free coaching for Civil Services UPSC exams have been asked to fill the online application forms available on the Haj Committee of India website “hajcommittee.gov.in”.

As per the notification, the Haj Committee of India has started the online application process on April 22, 2026. The last date of application is May 30, 2026.

Entrance Test Date

The admission to the Hajj House Residential Coaching for UPSC Civil Services exam will be based on the Entrance Test.

Haj Committee UPSC Coaching 2026: Important Dates

Eligibility Criteria

Steps to Appy

The candidates applying for Haj Committee Civil Services Residential Caching should note that they need to pay INR 100 registration fee in online mode. Candidates will also need to pay INR 15,000 as security deposit.

Candidates should note that hostel accommodation compulsory and will be provided to all the admitted students. The HHRCI reserves the right to reduce the intake if sufficiently deserving candidates are unavailable. Also, if a student gets admittcd in HIIRCI, Haj House but remains absent from the academy for more than a week (without prior peimission from the office) the HHRCI, Haj House reserves the right to forfeit his/her seat.

About Haj Committee Civil Services Coaching Centre

Brainchild of former Hajj Committee CEO Mohd Owais, Hajj Committee of India started its Coaching and Guidance Cell in 2009. The training centre, run solely on the funds raised from the pilgrims, was however stopped during Covid-19.

It resumed operation from last year after demands were raised from different circles, including Congress MP Imran Pratpgarhi who raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha - the Upper House of the Indian Parliament.

The Haj Committee started training a total of 50 students selected on the basis of entrance tests for the Civil Services exams.

From this year, however, the number of seats has been increased to 100. A total of 80 seats will be for Muslims whereas the remaining 20 seats will be for othe minorities, SCs, STs and OBCs.

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