UPSC Coaching: Haj Committee Invites Application for 2026-27 Batch



The Haj Committee of India for its IAS & Allied Services Coaching and Guidance Cell, which runs UPSC Civil Services Coaching for the students from minority communities on concession basis, has invited applications for the 2026-27 batch

UPSC Coaching: The Haj Committee of India for its IAS & Allied Services Coaching and Guidance Cell, which runs UPSC Civil Services Coaching for the students from minority communities on concession basis, has invited applications for the 2026-27 batch.

Aspirants seeking free coaching for Civil Services UPSC exams have been asked to fill the online application forms available on the Haj Committee of India website “hajcommittee.gov.in”.

As per the notification, the Haj Committee of India has started the online application process on April 22, 2026. The last date of application is May 30, 2026.

Entrance Test Date

The admission to the Hajj House Residential Coaching for UPSC Civil Services exam will be based on the Entrance Test.

The Entrance Test will be held at 21 Examination Centres across India.

The entrance test will comprise of three papers followed by interview.

Paper I (GeneralStudies) would consist of objective-type questions. There would be 50 questions, and total marks for this section w'ould be 100 (50x2 100). The students may take the question paper with them. There will be negative marking as per the UPSC norm i.e. one-third of the marks will be deducted for a wrong answer.

Paper 11 (CSAT) would consist of objective-type questions. There would be 40 questions, and total marks for this section would be 100 (40 x 2.5 = 100). The students may take the question paper with them. There willbe negative marking as per the UPSC norm i.e. one-third of the marks will be deducted for a wrong answer.

Note: Paper-11 (CSAT) is a qualifying paper and candidates must secure a minimum of 33% marks in Paper-II for Paper-I to be evaluated. Final Merit list will be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained by candidates in Paper-I, Paper-III and Interview.

Paper-11 (CSAT) is a qualifying paper and candidates must secure a minimum of 33% marks in Paper-II for Paper-I to be evaluated. Final Merit list will be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained by candidates in Paper-I, Paper-III and Interview. Paper-Ill would consist of Essay & General Studies (Subjective Type). In the Essay section, candidates will be required to write one essay out of four given topics in about 700-800 words, carrying 50 marks. In General Studies (Subjective-Type), there will be four questions, one each from General Studies I, General Studies II, General Studies III, and General Studies IV, carrying a total of 50 marks.

All three papers will be available in both English and Hindi. The test aims to assess candidates' general awareness, logical and critical thinking, reasoning ability, comprehension skills, and their capacity to express ideas in a clear, organized, and structured manner.

Haj Committee UPSC Coaching 2026: Important Dates

Online Application Date: April 22, 2026

Last date of Application: May 30, 2026

Entrance Test Date and Time: Sunday June 14, 2026

Paper I: General Studies (Objective Type)



Paper-II: CSAT (Objective Type)



Paper-Ill: Essay&GS (Mains-Written)

Date of Written Result Declaration: July 01, 2026

Personal Test (Interview): July 10, 2026 onwards

Date of Final Result: July 20, 2026

Last date for completion of Admission : August 03, 2026

Notification for waiting list candidates: August 04, 2026

Admission for waiting list candidates: August 07, 2026

Conrnenceinent of Classes (Orientation): August 10, 2026

Eligibility Criteria

Only those candidates, who have already completed their Graduation and are eligible to apply for the Civil Services Examination 2027, can apply for the HHRCI, Haj House Entrance Test. Those who are pursuing any regular course from any Institution or employed in any organization would not be entitled for admission at HHRCI.

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 21 jears and maximum age should not be more than 30 years for General candidates and 32 years for SCs/STs and OBCs as on 1st August 2026.

The age of the candidate should not be less than 21 jears and maximum age should not be more than 30 years for General candidates and 32 years for SCs/STs and OBCs as on 1st August 2026. There are 100 seats available through the entrance test, 80% seats are reserved for Muslim minorities and 20% for other minorities including SC/ST and OBC candidates.

Steps to Appy

Go to the official website: "hajcommittee.in".

Click on the link marked as "Haj House Residential Coaching Institute (HHRCI) invites applications for Civil Services coaching starting 22-05-2025 " and scrolling on the home page

Or Click on the menu " HHRCI" and click on HHRCI Log-in.

Click on "Register"

Fill all the details and upload photos, sign and other documents.

Click on "Submit Details" button to complete your registration.

The candidates applying for Haj Committee Civil Services Residential Caching should note that they need to pay INR 100 registration fee in online mode. Candidates will also need to pay INR 15,000 as security deposit.

Candidates should note that hostel accommodation compulsory and will be provided to all the admitted students. The HHRCI reserves the right to reduce the intake if sufficiently deserving candidates are unavailable. Also, if a student gets admittcd in HIIRCI, Haj House but remains absent from the academy for more than a week (without prior peimission from the office) the HHRCI, Haj House reserves the right to forfeit his/her seat.

About Haj Committee Civil Services Coaching Centre

Brainchild of former Hajj Committee CEO Mohd Owais, Hajj Committee of India started its Coaching and Guidance Cell in 2009 . The training centre, run solely on the funds raised from the pilgrims, was however stopped during Covid-19.

It resumed operation from last year after demands were raised from different circles, including Congress MP Imran Pratpgarhi who raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha - the Upper House of the Indian Parliament.

The Haj Committee started training a total of 50 students selected on the basis of entrance tests for the Civil Services exams.

From this year, however, the number of seats has been increased to 100. A total of 80 seats will be for Muslims whereas the remaining 20 seats will be for othe minorities, SCs, STs and OBCs.

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