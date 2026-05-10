KEAM 2026 Result: Link, Steps to Check

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala is declaring the result of KEAM 2026 – the entrance exam held for admission in Engineering and Pharmacy courses on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2026 Result: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala is declaring the result of KEAM 2026 – the entrance exam held for admission in Engineering and Pharmacy courses on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

The CEE Kerala in the Prospectus and Information Brochure said the result of KEAM 2926 (Engineering and Pharmacy) will be declared on or before Sunday May 10, 2026.

Accordingly candidates who appeared in the important Entrance Exam should expect their result any time.

KEAM 2026: Key Facts

The KEAM Entrance Examination is conducted for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture and Agriculture courses. However, the CEE Kerala conducted the KEAM Entrance Test for Engineering and Pharmacy from April 17 to 22, 2026. And, the KEAM entrance exam for Architecture and Medical Courses will be held later on.

After successfully conducting the KEAM 2026 for Engineering and Pharmacy (B Pharm), the CEE Kerala released the Provisional Answer Keys on April 23, 2026, and asked candidates to raise objections and challenge answer key before 05:00 PM on April 26, 2026.

Saying it has received some objections, the CEE Kerala published today i.e. Thursday May 05, 2026, KEAM 2026 Final Answer Key and Candidates' Responses (OMR Sheet) on its official website, and is now set to declare the KEAM result.

On May 06, 2026, the CEE Kerala released the Revised Final Answer Key for engineering course, the CEE Kerala is now ready to declare the KEAM result and scorecard.

The KEAM 2026 result, after declaration, will be available on the official website "www.cee.kerala.in".

Steps to check KEAM 2026 Result

Go to official website: "www.cee.kerala.in" Click on KEAM 2026 Candidates Portal Click on"Notifications" listed on left sidebar of the home page Click on the link marked as "KEAM 2026 Result" Enter ID and Password Download KEAM result in PDF Take a printout

The KEAM 2026 result will be released in the form of Merit List giving the Rank along with Normalized Score of the students. KEAM Merit List will contain the names, marks and scores of the KEAM 2026 toppers.

The KEAM 2026 result will be declared today i.e. Sunday May 10, 2026. But, the KEAM Rank List will be published on or before June 20, 2026.

Students successfully passing KEAM 2026 are then invited for the counseling process. The KEAM counseling is done for admission in various UG courses including B.E., B Pharm, MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and others.

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