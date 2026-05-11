CTET Sept 2026 registration starts, Apply before June 10

Online registration and application process for the 22nd edition of the Central Teaching Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started through the official website 'ctet.nic.in'

CTET September 2026: Online registration and application process for the 22nd edition of the Central Teaching Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started through the official website 'ctet.nic.in'.

Interested candidates should note that online registration for CTET September 2026 has started from today i.e. May 11, 2026. The last date to apply online is June 10, 2026, as per the CTET 2026 Information Bulletin released today.

CTET Sept 2026 Exam Pattern

The Central Teaching Eligibility Test comprises of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Paper 1 is for candidates who wish to opt classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 is for candidates who wish to teach Classes 6 to 8. The question papers are of objective in nature meaning there will be multiple options for every question.

"All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking", the CTET 2026 Information Bulletin said.

CTET September 2026 Date

The Central Teaching Eligibility Test to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this year will be held on September 06, 2026

Exams for both the papers will be of 02:30 hours and will be held as per the following schedule.

CTET 2026 Paper 1 will be held from 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM on September 06, 2026 (Evening Shift)

CTET 2026 Paper 2 will be conducted from 09:30 AM to 12:00 Noon on September 06, 2026 (Morning Shift)

CTET 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can apply and submit applications online for the Central Teaching Eligibility Exam (Paper-1 and Paper-2) using the link: "ctet.nic.in" follwing the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website: " ctet.nic.in "

" Step 2: Click on the link marked as "Apply for CTET September 2026"

Step 3: Click on New Registration

Step 4: Download and Read the Information Bulletin carefully and click on the check box to confirm

Step 5: Fill the form and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Pay the exam fees to confirm your registration

CTET Exam City

Candidates appearing in the Central Teaching Eligibility Test should note that there is no provision to select examination city in the online application portal.

"The examination city to the applicants will be allotted by CBSE on random basis", the CBSE said.

The CBSE also said that the exam centre once allotted will not be changed.

"The request for change of allotted examination city, for whatsoever reason, shall not be accepted", the CBSE said.



CTET September 2026 Fees

CTET Application and Exam fees for:

General / OBC (NCL) category is Rs. 1,000 only for Paper 1 or 2, Rs, 1,200 for both papers

SC / ST / Differently Abled Person category candidates is Rs. 500 only for Paper 1 or 2, Rs, 600 for both papers

CTET September exam fees should be paid using any one of the applicable and available online mode.

CTET Eligibility Criteria

The persons possessing minimum qualifications for the teaching staff in accordance with the following are eligible for appearing in the CTET:

National Council for Teacher Education (Determination of Minimum Qualifications for Persons to be recruited as Education Teachers and Physical Education Teachers in Pre-Primary, Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary, Senior Secondary or Intermediate Schools or Colleges) Regulations as amended and notified from time to time.

Minimum qualifications laid down in the Recruitment Rules for the teachers by the Appropriate Government where the school is situated or the Recruitment Rules for the teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan or Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The candidate should satisfy his/her eligibility before applying and shall be personally responsible in case he/she is not eligible to apply as per the given eligibility criteria. It is to be noted that if a candidate has been allowed to appear in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test it does not imply that the candidate’s eligibility has been verified. It does not vest any right with the candidate for appointment. The eligibility shall be finally verified, by the concerned recruiting agency / appointing authority.

CTET September 2026: Important Dates

Start of submission of online application through CTET website: May 11, 2026

Last Date for submission of online application form: June 10, 2026 upto 23.59 hrs

Last Date for submission of fee through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking: June 10, 2026 upto 23.59 hrs

Online corrections if any, in the particulars uploaded by the candidates: 15.06.2026 to 18.06.2026 (No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date)

Download CTET Admit Card: Two Days before the day of examination

Date of Examination: 06-09-2026 (SUNDAY)

Declaration of CTET September 2026 Result: By the end of OCTOBER, 2026

The CTET is held every year in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 23 of the RTE Act, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) vide Notification dated 23rd August, 2010 and 29th JULY, 2011 laid down the minimum qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for class I to VIII.

There is no age limit as such. For more details including CTET Syllabus, admit card download date, CTET answer keys and result declaration schedule candidates should refer to the Information Bulletin.

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