CTET Sept 2026 registration starts, Apply before June 10

CTET September 2026: Online registration and application process for the 22nd edition of the Central Teaching Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started through the official website 'ctet.nic.in'.
Interested candidates should note that online registration for CTET September 2026 has started from today i.e. May 11, 2026. The last date to apply online is June 10, 2026, as per the CTET 2026 Information Bulletin released today.
The Central Teaching Eligibility Test comprises of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2.
Paper 1 is for candidates who wish to opt classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 is for candidates who wish to teach Classes 6 to 8. The question papers are of objective in nature meaning there will be multiple options for every question.
"All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking", the CTET 2026 Information Bulletin said.
The Central Teaching Eligibility Test to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this year will be held on September 06, 2026
Exams for both the papers will be of 02:30 hours and will be held as per the following schedule.
Candidates can apply and submit applications online for the Central Teaching Eligibility Exam (Paper-1 and Paper-2) using the link: "ctet.nic.in" follwing the steps given below.
Candidates appearing in the Central Teaching Eligibility Test should note that there is no provision to select examination city in the online application portal.
"The examination city to the applicants will be allotted by CBSE on random basis", the CBSE said.
The CBSE also said that the exam centre once allotted will not be changed.
"The request for change of allotted examination city, for whatsoever reason, shall not be accepted", the CBSE said.
CTET Application and Exam fees for:
CTET September exam fees should be paid using any one of the applicable and available online mode.
The persons possessing minimum qualifications for the teaching staff in accordance with the following are eligible for appearing in the CTET:
The CTET is held every year in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 23 of the RTE Act, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) vide Notification dated 23rd August, 2010 and 29th JULY, 2011 laid down the minimum qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for class I to VIII.
There is no age limit as such. For more details including CTET Syllabus, admit card download date, CTET answer keys and result declaration schedule candidates should refer to the Information Bulletin.
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