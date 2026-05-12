Eid al Adha 2026: Dhul Hijjah Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Saturday

Muslims in Saudi Arabia are gearinf up to sight the Dhul Hijjah Moon on Saturday, the 29th day of the month of Dhu al Qi'dah 1447 corresponding to May 16, 2026, to confirm Eid al Adha 2026 and Hajj 1447H date.

[Eid al Adha coincides with Hajj - the annual pilgrimage to Makkah.]

Eid al Adha 2026: Muslims in Saudi Arabia are gearinf up to sight the Dhul Hijjah Moon on Saturday, the 29th day of the month of Dhu al Qi'dah 1447 corresponding to May 16, 2026, to confirm Eid al Adha 2026 and Hajj 1447H date.

The sighting of the Dhul Hijjah Moon (Crescent) determines the exact date of Eid al-Adha and beginning of this year's Hajj rituals.

Eid al Adha and Hajj

Eid al Adha is the second holiest festival of Muslims around the world. It also coincides with the annual Hajj ritual i.e. pilgrimage to Makkah.

Eid al Adha is celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah whereas Youmul Hajj or Arafat Day is observed on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah when hundreds of thousands of Muslims from around the world stand on the Plains of Arafat in supplication.

Acccordingly, the Dhul Hijjah moon sighting Satuday May 16, 2026 will also decide when Hajj 2026 i.e. Youm e Arafat 2026 (Youme Arafah) will be obsereved.

If the Dhul Hijjah Moon is sighted on May 16 then the month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on Sunday May 17, 2026. Accordingly, Eid al Adha, which is celebrated on 10th of Dhul Hijjah, will be observed on May 26, 2026 and Youmul Hajj or Arafat Day will be on May 25, 2026.

If the New Moon is not sighted on Saturday May 16, the next day will be counted as the 30th day of Dhu al Qadah, and the new month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on Monday May 18, 2026. In such a situation, Eid al Adha, will be celebrated on May 27, 2026 and Youmul Hajj or Arafat Day will be on May 26, 2026.

Saudi Royal Court's Moon Sighting Appeal

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia every year issues appeal to the local residents to site the New Moon and report to it.

"... anyone seeing the Moon by the naked eye or the telescope to notify the nearest court and register a testimony or contact the nearest center to help him reach the nearest court", the appeal issued by the Saudi Royal Court reads.

Officially, the Kingdom makes arrangements at Saudi observatories in Sudair and Tumair to sight the Dhul Hijjah Moon and confirm the first day of Eid al Adha 1447H.

The moon announcement in Saudi Arabia is relied upon by other Gulf states including UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and others. These countries have already announced Eid al Adha holidays assuming the first day of Eid al Adha to be on May 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will spot the Eid al Adha or Bakra Id Moon 2026 on Sunday May 17, 2026 which aligns with 29th of Dhu al Qadah in the Indian Subcontinent.

This is i.e. sighting of the New Moon to start counting the new moon, is the tradition of Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him).

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