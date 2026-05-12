Haryana 12th Result 2026, Toppers List Released

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) had announced the result of 2026 Class 12th exams along with Merit List and Toppers Names on its official website bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th Result 2026: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) had announced the result of 2026 Class 12th exams along with Merit List and Toppers Names on its official website bseh.org.in.

A total of 242,856 candidates from different parts of Haryana had appeared for the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) conducted the 2026 Class 12th board exams from February 25 to April 1, 2026.

As per the HSC 12th result 2026 declared today, Haryana registered an overall pass percentage of 84.67% in the higher secondary board exams.

Haryana HSC Toppers 2026

Deepika of Vivekanand Vidya Mandir Sr Sec School, Chillar (Rewari) 499/500 Marks Udita of Vishvavara Kanya Gurukul, Rurki (Rohtak) 498/500 Marks Yogita of Shiksha Bharti Global School, Budain (Jind) 497/500 Marks

Muskan of Gyan Bharti Public School, Dhamtan Sahib (Jind) 497/500 Marks

Haryana 12th 2026 Exam: Streamwise Result

Science stream pass percentage: 90.08%

Commerce stream pass percentage: 88.20%

Arts stream result: 82.60%

HBSE Class 12 Gender-wise Result 2026

Pass Percentage of Girls: 87.97%

Pass Percentage of Boys: 81.45%

Haryana 12th Board Exam 2026: Top Perfoming Districts

Charkhi Dadri (Top Performing District) Jind Fatehabad Sonipat Nuh (Lowest Performance)

BSEH 12th Result: More Highlights

Pass Percentage of Rural Students: 84.98%

Pass Percentage of Urban Students: 83.91%

Pass Percentage of Private School Students: 87.94%

Pass Percentage of Govt School Students: 82.44%

Steps to check HBSE 12th Result

Go to the official website: " bseh.org.in "

" Click on the link marked as HBSE Class XIIth Result 2026

Enter Roll Number

Click on Submit button to check your result

Students not happy with their marks can apply online for re-evaluation through the official portal. The re-evaluation and re-checking process will remain open for 20 days from the declaration of the result, the Haryana board said.

HBSE 12th Board Exam: Last Six-year Pass Percentage

2026: 84.67%

2025: 85.66%

2024: 85.31%

2023: 81.65%

2022: 87.08%

2021: 100% (Covid-19 affected exam)

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