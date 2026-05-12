OpenAI Daybreak thrown open for users

AI giant OpenAI Tuesday May 12, 2026 introduced a new cybersecurity tool named 'Daybreak', which directly rivals Anthropic and its Project Glasswing cybersecurity efforts.

AI giant OpenAI Tuesday May 12, 2026 introduced a new cybersecurity tool named 'Daybreak', which directly rivals Anthropic and its Project Glasswing cybersecurity efforts.

Daybreak uses OpenAI's several AI models, including a specialized security agent called Codex Security, the AI disruptor said adding the new tool is the company's "vision to change the software is built and defended.

"Daybreak is the first glimpse of sunlight in the morning. For cyber defense, it means seeing risk earlier, acting sooner, and helping make software resilient by design", OpenAI said in the launch release.

Safety, Resilience

OpenAI said Daybreak is designed around the idea that cyber defense should be integrated into at software development stage, instead of full focus on identifying and fixing vulnerabilities later on.

Daybreak aims to prioritize high-impact security issues, reduce analysis time from hours to minutes, generate and test patches within repositories, and return audit-ready evidence to customer systems, OpenAI said.

Daybreak was launched at a time when various AI companies are increasingly building specialised cyber-focused systems that can analyse software, identify weaknesses, and automate parts of security work that previously required teams of human researchers. Daybreal was made available to users shortly after rival Anthropic introduced Mythos, its own advanced cybersecurity AI system under Project Glasswing.

GPT 5.5

Daybreak uses a number of OpenAI existing models for different security workflows.

According to the company, GPT-5.5 will handle general-purpose tasks, while GPT-5.5 with Trusted Access for Cyber will support workflows including secure code review, vulnerability triage, malware analysis, detection engineering, and patch validation.

OpenAI also introduced GPT-5.5-Cyber for specialized workflows such as authorized red teaming, penetration testing, and controlled validation.

OpenAI further said that the company is working with several partners - including Cloudflare, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Oracle, and Akamai, for the Daybreak project.

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