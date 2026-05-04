2026 West Bengal Election Results Live: Counting of Votes Starts

West Bengal Election 2026 Results: Counting of votes began in West Bengal at 77 centers across the state today i.e. Monday May 04, 2026 at 08:00 am amid heavy security.

West Bengal Election 2026 Results Live Updates: The electoral battle between the ruling TMC and BJP ceased to end in West Bengal where counting of votes is underway to decide who will rule this state.

As per the trends at 09:30 AM, the BJP has surged ahead of TMC with its candidates leading in 156 seats as against the latter's 120 seats. Party-wise position in West Bengal as per the trends at 09:30 am is:

TMC: 120

BJP: 156

Congress: 05

Left: 03

08:35 AM: The ruling TMC and BJP are in neck and neck battles in West Bengal where counting of votes for the 2026 assembly elections is underway.

As per the trends at 08:35 am, the TMC is ahead in 53 seats whereas BJP candidates are leading in 48 seats.

Counting of votes in West Bengal is still underway, and final results are expected by today afternoon.

08:30 AM: The ruling Trinamool Congress (AITMC) is leading in 5 seats whereas the BJP candidates are ahead in 3 seats, as per the trends available at 08:15 am.

The counting of votes in 293 of the 294 seats in West Bengal is underway. The final results are expected by late afternoon today.

08:00 AM: Counting of votes began in West Bengal at 77 centers across the state today i.e. Monday May 04, 2026 at 08:00 am amid heavy security.

Polling in all of the 294 seats of West Bengal was held in two phases. A total of 152 seats went to polls on April 23, 2026 whereas polling for the remaining 142 seats was held on April 29, 2026.

The state had registered 92.72% voter turnout in the first phase of polling held on April 23, 2026. On the other hand, over 92.45% voters cast their votes in the second and final phase of the 2026 Elections in West Bengal.

The total turnout across two phases of polling in the state stands at around 93%, the highest rate of polling in any West Bengal Assembly election since Independence, according to the State’s Chief Electoral Officer.

The counting of votes should begin first with postal ballots followed by votes registered in the EVMs or Electronic Voting Machines.

Counting of Votes

Counting of votes started in the 293 of the total 294 assembly seats. Counting in Falta seat of the state's South 24 Parganas is held after the Election Commission ordered re-poll. As per the ECI decision, a re-poll will be conducted in Falta on May 21, and counting of votes will be done on May 24, 2026.

The 2026 assembly elections in West Bengal saw a fierce battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). As usual, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah camped in the state to personally montitor the party's poll campaign.

There were also a heavy, and unsual, deployments of central security forces. Selected police officers from the BJP rules states were also deployed in West Bengal.

The BJP is confident of its victory in the 2026 West Bengal Electon so as Mamata Banerji, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC President, of her government's return to power for the 4th consecutive term.

As for the other opposition parties, CPI-M which ruled Bengal contineously for more than 30 years, and Congress which was in power from 1947 to 1967 and 1972-77, are also contesting. But the two once leading parties have lost their bases in Bengal and the TMC and BJP are currently in direct contest in majority of the 294 assembly seats of West Bengal as of now.

As per the 2021 Election Results , the TMC has won 215 of the 294 seats. The BJP has 77 MLAs, Congress 0 and CPI (M) 0. The predictions are suggesting a neck and neck battle betweem the AITMC and BJP in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections.

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