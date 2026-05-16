Eid al Adha 2026: Saudi Arabia pushes Dhul Hijjah Moon Sighting to Sunday May 17

In a last minute change, the Saudi Supreme Court has pushed to Dhul Hijjah 1447AH Moon Sighting, which confirms the first day of Eid al Adha 2026 and Hajj Day (Youme Arafat 2026), to Sunday May 17, 2026.

Eid al Adha 2026 Date: In a last minute change, the Saudi Supreme Court has pushed to Dhul Hijjah 1447AH Moon Sighting, which confirms the first day of Eid al Adha 2026 and Hajj Day (Youme Arafat 2026), to Sunday May 17, 2026.

As per the last announcement , Saturday May 16 coincided with 29th day of the month of Dhu al Qi'dah 1447. Accordingly, the Dhul Hijjah Moon was supposed to be sighted today i.e. Saturday May 16, 2026.

The Saudi Royal Court however in an announcement Friday said the Dhul Hijjah Moon will be sighted on Sunday May 17, 2026.

The Supreme Court has called for Sighting the Crescent of Dhu al-Hijjah on Sunday, 30 Dhul Qadah 1447 according to Umm Al Qura (corresponding to 29 Dhu al-Qadah 1447 Hijri as per the decision of Supreme Court) further corresponding to 17 May 2026, local media reports said.

In a statement issued on Friday, the court urged anyone who sights the crescent with the naked eye or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimony, or contact the nearest center for assistance in reaching the court, Saudi Gazette said.

The Saudi English daily said the announcement follows Supreme Court ruling No. 206/H dated 29/10/1447H, which declared Saturday, April 18, 2026, as the completion of the month of Shawwal and Sunday, April 19, 2026, as the first day of Dhul Qadah.

Eid al Adha and Hajj

Eid al Adha is the second holiest festival of Muslims around the world. It also coincides with the annual Hajj ritual i.e. pilgrimage to Makkah.

Eid al Adha is celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah whereas Youmul Hajj or Arafat Day is observed on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah when hundreds of thousands of Muslims from around the world stand on the Plains of Arafat in supplication.

Acccordingly, the Dhul Hijjah moon sighting Sunday May 17, 2026 will also decide when Hajj 2026 i.e. Youm e Arafat 2026 (Youme Arafah) will be obsereved.

If the Dhul Hijjah Moon is sighted on May 17 then the month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on Monday May 18, 2026. Accordingly, Eid al Adha, which is celebrated on 10th of Dhul Hijjah, will be observed on May 27, 2026 and Youmul Hajj or Arafat Day will be on May 26, 2026.

If the New Moon is not sighted on Sunday May 17, the next day will be counted as the 30th day of Dhu al Qadah, and the new month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on Tuesday May 19, 2026. In such a situation, Eid al Adha, will be celebrated on May 28, 2026 and Youmul Hajj or Arafat Day will be on May 27, 2026.

Eid al Adha 2026 Date in other countries

The moon announcement in Saudi Arabia is relied upon by other Gulf states including UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and others. These countries have already announced Eid al Adha holidays assuming the first day of Eid al Adha to be on May 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will also spot the Eid al Adha or Bakra Id Moon 2026 on Sunday May 17, 2026 which also aligns with, like Saudi Arabia, 29th of Dhu al Qadah in the Indian Subcontinent. This is unusual as there is normally at least a day's difference between the Moon Sighting in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent.

The sighting of the New Moon to start counting the new moon, is the tradition of Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him).

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