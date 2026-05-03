Delhi: Blaze in Vivek Vihar building leaves 9 dead



At least 9 people have died after fire broke out in a 4-storey residential building in Vivek Vihar area of Delhi’s Shahdara Sunday May 03, 2026

New Delhi: At least 9 people have died after fire broke out in a 4-storey residential building in Vivek Vihar area of Delhi’s Shahdara Sunday May 03, 2026.

Police said 4 dead bodies have been recovered and a search operation for the remaining bodies is underway.

"Fire broke out in a house in a four-storey building in Vivek Vihar, with casualties on the second floor. So far, 3-4 bodies have been found, and the search for the remaining remains is ongoing”, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Shahdara District, Rajendra Prasad Meena, told reporters.

Talking to media, Rohit, a local resident, said the fire may have been triggered by an AC blast and noted that several people were rescued, though some remain missing.

"A blast in the AC triggered the fire... Around 12-15 were rescued. However, 4-5 people are still missing. The fire started at around 03:13 am... Fire tenders arrived at around 3:35 am... Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire," he said.

The fire was brought under control around 8 am Sunday, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said adding, the cooling operation is continued.

“During the rescue efforts, around 10 to 15 people were safely evacuated from the building. Two persons who sustained minor injuries were taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment,” the official said.

The latest fire incident was reported two days after a fire in Gaur Green Avenue in Delhi's Ghaziabad destroyed the belongings of several families.

Around 450 families, including Journalist Ajit Anjum, reside in Gaur Green Avenue, The fire broke out at 9th floor on April 29, 2026, and soon took into its grip as many 7 floors of the residential building. It took fire fighters more than three hours to douse the fire.

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