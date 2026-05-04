Al Qadsiah wins but Al Nassr remains on top in SPL standings



Al Qadsiah football club Sunday April 03, 2026 defeated Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr 3-1 in the 31st round of the ongoing Saudi Pro League season

Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al Qadsiah football club Sunday April 03, 2026 defeated Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr 3-1 in the 31st round of the ongoing Saudi Pro League season.

Nonetheless, the defeat did not disturb the Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League standings and it continues to top the table with 79 points.

Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah Highlights

The Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League Group match played at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Satidum in Dammam Sunday was tight since the kickstart time. Al Qadsiah footballers put Cristiano Ronaldo's men under pressure Mohammed Waheeb Abu Al Shamat sent the ball past the goalkeeper in the 24th minute of the match.

Joao Felix was able to hit the equalizer in the 39th minute of match, however, Al Qadsiah players were angry on the referee.

Al Qadsiah was denied a penalty after a handball and they also demanded a no goal against Al Nassr. Al Qadsiah claimed no goal for Al-Nassr as there was a foul on an Al-Qadsiah player before the goal. The claim however was disallowed.

The score was 1-1 at the Half Time.

As the match progressed, Musab Fahd Aljuwayr scored 2nd goal for Al Qadsiah.

Even as Ronaldo’s men tried hard to score goals but Julian Quinones sealed the match in Al Qadsiah’s favour hitting the 3rd goal for the team in the 78th match.

Julian Quinones of Al Qadsiah is now the top goal scores in the Saudi Pro League 2025/26 season with 28 goals.

Al Qadsiah has won its last 5 matches against Al Nassr in the league. Also, Al Qadsiah has put an end to Al Nassr's impressive streak of 20 consecutive victories with the victory on Sunday.

Saudi Pro League Standings

With the victory over Al Nassr Sunday, Al Qadsiah earned a valuable 3 points, but the Saudi football club still positioned at the 4th place in the SPL Standing Table.

Al Nassr leads with 79 points followed by Al Hilal (74 points) and Al Ahli Saud FC (69 points).

Every football club will be playing a total of 34 matches in the latest Saudi Pro League season, and most of the teams have already plated 31 matches.

All eyes are now on Al Nassr vs Al Hilal scheduled to be played on May 12, 2026. The match will decide who will win the Saudi Pro League Title 2026.

Ahead of ist most awaited match against Al Hilal, Al Nassr will play against Al Shabab on May 07, 2026.



[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

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