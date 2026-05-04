Assam Polls 2026: New assembly to have 22 Muslim MLAs



The newly elected 126-member Assam Assembly will have a total of 22 Muslim MLAs, according to the Election Commission data released after counting of votes Monday May 04, 2026

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: The newly elected 126-member Assam Assembly will have a total of 22 Muslim MLAs, according to the Election Commission data released after counting of votes Monday May 04, 2026.

The number of Muslim MLAs in the Assam assembly formed after the 2026 state polls is 09 less than the last time when 31 Muslims had won.

As many as 18 Muslim MLAs elected to the Assam assembly are from the Indian National Congress (INC). Interestingly, the Congress has won only 19 seats, and 18 of them are Muslims. The Congress had 30 MLAs in the last assembly.

Other Muslim MLAs elected to the Assam assembly in the 2026 polls are 02 from AIUDF (13 less than 2021), and 01 each from Raijar Dal (RJRD) and Trinamool Congresss.

List of Muslim MLAs in Assam

Following is the complete list of Muslims MLAs in Assam along with the constituencies they represent.

Congress

MD ASHRAFUL ISLAM SHEIKH (PARBATJHORA) ABDUS SOBAHAN ALI SARKAR (GAURIPUR) BABY BEGUM (DHUBRI) WAZED ALI CHOUDHURY (BIRSING JARUA) Mohibur Rohman Bappy (MANKACHAR) AFTAB UDDIN MOLLAH (JALESHWAR) ABUL KALAM RASHEED ALAM (GOALPARA EAST) MD. NURUL ISLAM (SRIJANGRAM) ABDUR RAHIM AHMED (CHENGA) JAKIR HUSSAIN SIKDAR (PAKABETBARI) REKIBUDDIN AHMED (CHAMARIA) DR ASIF MOHAMMAD NAZAR (LAHARIGHAT) NURUL HUDA (RUPAHIHAT) TANZIL HUSSAIN (SAMAGURI) AMINUL HAQUE LASKAR (SONAI) ZUBAIR ANAM MAZUMDE (ALGAPUR-KATLICHERRA) JAKARIA AHMED (KARIMGANJ NORTH) AMINUR RASHID CHOUDHURY (KARIMGANJ SOUTH)



All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF)

MAZIBUR RAHMAN (DALGAON) MOHAMMED BADRUDDIN AJMAL (BINNAKANDI)

Raijar Dal (RJRD)

MEHBOOB MUKTAR (DHING)

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)

SHERMAN ALI AHMED (MANDIA)

Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Final Result

In Assam, the ruling BJP has retained power winning 82 of the total 126 seats in the Assam Assembly - 23 seats more than the party's tally 59 in the 2021 Assam State Polls, as per the final result of the 2026 Assam Assembly Polls .

The Congress has won a total of 19 seats - 11 less than its tally in 2021. On the other hand, the AIUDF, which has won 16 seats in the 2021, has won just 02 seats in the 2026 state elections.

The Congress and AIUDF had contested the 2021 Assam Elections forming an alliance, which had together won a total of 49 seats. The two parties fought the 2026 election separately, and could together won just 21 seats.

Interestingly, most of the assembly constituencies the Congress party has won in 2026 were earlier represented by the AIUDF, indicating that the Muslim voters preferred Congress over Badruddin Ajmal Qasmi's AIUDF.

In 2021, the BJP had 01 Muslim MLA. However, the party had not fielded any Muslim candidate in the 2026 Assam Polls.

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